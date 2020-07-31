Rihanna hosted a virtual launch party for Fenty Skin this week, and stunned in head-to-toe Fenty.

She wore an as-yet unreleased brown leather Fenty maxi dress, featuring a cut out leg detail with a toggle hem.

Rih completed the look with the Fenty x Amina Muaddi Caged In sandals.

At this point, it should not be a surprise when Rihanna steps onto the red carpet (a virtual one, in this instance) looking absolutely flawless, because flawless is all Rih has ever offered us. And yet here I am, floored at her latest look! She threw a virtual pre-launch party for Fenty Skin this week, wearing floor-length brown leather, lace-up heels, and the perfect red lip. I am obsessed, and you will be too:

The maxi dress, which features a cut-out toggle hem detail at the back, appears to be an unreleased design from Rihanna's luxury maison Fenty, and tangentially, I'm now debating whether I can switch careers to the most lucrative branch of law in time for me to purchase it. Her shoes, meanwhile, are the Fenty x Amina Muaddi Caged In sandals—but alas, they're sold out in every color.

Earlier this week, Rihanna shared some very good news in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. Allaying the fears of the Navy, she confirmed that her ninth album is very much on the way. "I am always working on music and when I am ready to put it out in the way that I feel fit, it's gonna come out," she said. "And you're not going to be disappointed when it happens. It's going to be worth it."

Rihanna explained, too, why she's not racing to drop the album, no matter how desperate her fans are for the release (guilty!) "I'm not just gonna put it out just because people are waiting," she said. "It's taken this long, I'm gonna make it worth it."

Emily Dixon Emily Dixon is a British journalist who’s contributed to CNN, Teen Vogue, Time, Glamour, The Guardian, Wonderland, The Big Roundtable, Bust, and more, on everything from mental health to fashion to political activism to feminist zine collectives.

