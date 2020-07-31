Today's Top Stories
1
Can Basic Income Help Americans Escape Poverty?
2
The Most Chic Upcycled Clothes and Accessories
3
Lana Condor Shares Her Quarantine Beauty Routine
4
'Luster' Is Our August Book Club Pick
5
Patrick Starrr Wants Us to Embrace Vulnerability

Rihanna Stunned in a Floor-Length Brown Leather Dress and Lace-Up Heels

By Emily Dixon
barbados singer rihanna poses during a promotionnal event of her brand fenty in paris on may 22, 2019 photo by martin bureau afp photo credit should read martin bureauafp via getty images
MARTIN BUREAUGetty Images
  • Rihanna hosted a virtual launch party for Fenty Skin this week, and stunned in head-to-toe Fenty.
  • She wore an as-yet unreleased brown leather Fenty maxi dress, featuring a cut out leg detail with a toggle hem.
  • Rih completed the look with the Fenty x Amina Muaddi Caged In sandals.

    At this point, it should not be a surprise when Rihanna steps onto the red carpet (a virtual one, in this instance) looking absolutely flawless, because flawless is all Rih has ever offered us. And yet here I am, floored at her latest look! She threw a virtual pre-launch party for Fenty Skin this week, wearing floor-length brown leather, lace-up heels, and the perfect red lip. I am obsessed, and you will be too:

    This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

    The maxi dress, which features a cut-out toggle hem detail at the back, appears to be an unreleased design from Rihanna's luxury maison Fenty, and tangentially, I'm now debating whether I can switch careers to the most lucrative branch of law in time for me to purchase it. Her shoes, meanwhile, are the Fenty x Amina Muaddi Caged In sandals—but alas, they're sold out in every color.

    Earlier this week, Rihanna shared some very good news in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. Allaying the fears of the Navy, she confirmed that her ninth album is very much on the way. "I am always working on music and when I am ready to put it out in the way that I feel fit, it's gonna come out," she said. "And you're not going to be disappointed when it happens. It's going to be worth it."

    Rihanna explained, too, why she's not racing to drop the album, no matter how desperate her fans are for the release (guilty!) "I'm not just gonna put it out just because people are waiting," she said. "It's taken this long, I'm gonna make it worth it."

    Related Stories
    Rihanna Said Her New Album Will Be Worth the Wait
    Rihanna Sent Megan Thee Stallion a Sweet Gift
    This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    More From Celebrity
    Famous Co-Stars Who Didn't Get Along in Real Life
    Jennifer's Super Sweet Birthday Tribute to Lisa
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    Gabrielle and Dwyane's Sweet Tribute to Zaya
    Will and Kate Took The Cambridge Kids on Vacation
    See Blue Ivy's Adorable "Black Is King" Cameo
    Rihanna Said Her New Album Will Be Worth the Wait
    Prince William Said His Staff Won't Let Him Tweet
    The Royals Reprimanded Meghan About a Necklace
    Inside Sophie and Joe's First Days With Baby Willa
    Zendaya Celebrates Her First Emmy Nomination