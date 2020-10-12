Cardi B and Offset might be back together, a month after Cardi filed for divorce.

The pair were spotted kissing at Cardi's 28th birthday party Saturday.

Offset also shared a heartfelt birthday tribute to Cardi on Instagram, calling her "amazing" and adding, "I'm lucky."

The divorce might be off for Cardi B and Offset, who were spotted kissing at Cardi's 28th birthday party on Saturday night. As People reports, Cardi held a birthday celebration in Las Vegas, with celebrity guests including Megan Thee Stallion and Kylie Jenner as well as her (former?) ex, who she filed for divorce from in September. Offset shared a series of photos and videos from the party on his Instagram story, while People published a photo of the pair kissing.

Offset also shared a heartfelt birthday tribute to Cardi, with whom he shares daughter Kulture, on Instagram Sunday. "HAPPY BIRTHDAY @iamcardib you are amazing woman you the best! Me and Kulture are proud of you!!!" he wrote. "over came every obstacle in front you they was all sleep at once then you woke the world up! Thank you for being 1000% every min I known you live it up enjoy keep fucking balling I’m lucky."

Last week, Cardi asked her fans to stop criticizing Offset in a series of since-deleted tweets, as the Independent reports. Replying to a follower who said Cardi's fanbase didn't like her ex, she said, "I don't give a fuck if you don't like him. I don’t talk to him but you not going to disrespect my child’s father." She continued, "If he die, go broke, you not the one that’s going to raise my kid and you’re not the one who pays for her shit."

According to Complex, Cardi also defended Offset's character in another deleted tweet, writing, "He a dumbass not a bad man." As of yet, neither Cardi nor Offset have confirmed whether they're officially back together or not.





