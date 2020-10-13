Zoë Kravitz was spotted filming The Batman in Liverpool, England on Monday.

Kravitz is playing Catwoman/Selina Kyle in the movie, alongside Robert Pattinson's Batman.

She wore a patent leather trench coat, knee-high lace-up boots, and a patent fascinator to film a scene.

No casting choice has delighted me quite so much in recent years as that of Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman in the upcoming The Batman, alongside Robert Pattinson as the titular superhero. On Monday, Kravitz was photographed on set in Liverpool, England, as People reports, filming alongside Pattinson, John Turturro, and Colin Farrell (the latter, playing the Penguin, looking completely unrecognizable thanks to a lot of facial prosthetics). And Kravitz' costume is all the fashion inspiration I need for fall, winter, and frankly every other season because I live in London and all I know is rain!

Kravitz, presumably in costume as Catwoman's alter ego, Selina Kyle, wore head-to-toe black patent leather: a glossy belted trench coat, lace-up knee-high boots, and a dramatic fascinator. The cast appeared to be shooting a funeral scene, and I want my loved ones to know that I will accept nothing less than this level of glamor when I am finally laid to rest.

MEGA Getty Images

Speaking to Variety in February, Kravitz shared her excitement about the role—and the excitement of literally everybody else she knows. "Usually when you get a job the people who are excited about it are you, your parents, your agent, your friends and that’s kind of it," she said. "But when the press release came, I got more text messages and calls than I’ve gotten on my birthday, on my wedding day. All of a sudden, the reality began to sink in about what this means not only to me, but to everybody else culturally—and the fans of this universe are so dedicated and opinionated." Zoë, if it's any help, there is not a doubt in my mind that you are going to nail it.





Emily Dixon Emily Dixon is a British journalist who’s contributed to CNN, Teen Vogue, Time, Glamour, The Guardian, Wonderland, The Big Roundtable, Bust, and more, on everything from mental health to fashion to political activism to feminist zine collectives.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io