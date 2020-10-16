Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are taking advantage of their new found privacy, enjoying dinner dates in their new home of Montecito.

On October 6, they were spotted dining at Lucky's Steakhouse with Katharine McPhee and David Foster, while they've also headed out for solo dinners.

A source told People that "no one really bothers" the Duke and Duchess of Sussex when they're spotted in town—which must be a relief!

Back in the U.K., Meghan Markle and Prince Harry couldn't so much as set foot on the sidewalk without the paparazzi appearing, eager to document their every move. It's little wonder, then, that they chose the quiet Santa Barbara community of Montecito for their new home in the U.S.—and according to People, that decision is already paying off. In Montecito, they're able to enjoy dinner dates in privacy. "Sometimes they do solo dates," an insider told the magazine, "and sometimes with friends."

Said friends include Katharine McPhee and David Foster, who dined with the Sussexes at Lucky's Steakhouse on October 6. Meghan and Harry were spotted arriving "hand-in-hand," People reports, and enjoyed a "cozy date night" with McPhee and Foster. Cute!

Most importantly for the royals? "No one really bothers them" when they're out and about in town, the source shared. Which must be an enormous relief after years of media hounding!

Meghan, Harry, and baby Archie moved into their new Montecito home in July, after initially staying in Los Angeles upon their move to the U.S. A representative for the couple said at the time, "They have settled into the quiet privacy of their community since their arrival and hope that this will be respected for their neighbors, as well as for them as a family." Sounds like it's working out perfectly!





