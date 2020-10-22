Hailey Bieber paid tribute to husband Justin Bieber with one of her new tattoos.

Bieber got two new designs from celebrity tattoo artist Mr. K: a "J" and a star on her ring finger, and the Portuguese word "beleza," meaning beauty, on her neck.

Hailey and Justin celebrated a year since their wedding reception last month.

Well, this is very sweet. Hailey Bieber just debuted two new tattoos, and one is a cute tribute to her husband Justin Bieber—located, appropriately, on her ring finger. Celebrity tattoo artist Mr. K, located at the famous Bang Bang studio in New York City, shared Hailey's new additions on Instagram earlier this week, revealing that she got the letter "J" (who could that possibly refer to?) as well as a tiny star tattooed above her knuckle. Hailey also got the Portuguese word "beleza," which means beauty, tattooed in delicate script on her neck.

The Biebers just celebrated their second wedding anniversary, and the first anniversary since their grand wedding celebration. After marrying at a New York City courthouse on September 13, 2018, Hailey and Justin threw an ornate wedding one year later. On Instagram last month, Hailey shared a series of beautiful black and white photos from the event, with the caption, "1 year ago we had the best wedding. Wish I could live this day over and over."

Justin, meanwhile, wrote a heartfelt tribute to his wife of two years alongside another photo from their wedding. "Hailey Bieber. I am so lucky to be YOUR husband! You teach me so much everyday and make me such a better man!" he wrote. "I am committed for the rest of our lives to empower you to be the woman God has called you to be! My heart is to enable you to achieve all of your wildest dreams! I promise to always put you first, to lead with patience and kindness!! Happy anniversary my beautiful sweet girl."

