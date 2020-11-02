Sophie Turner will voice Princess Charlotte in the HBO Max animated series The Prince.

All of Marie Claire's worlds are colliding! The Queen in the North herself, Sophie Turner, will play Princess Charlotte in the upcoming HBO Max animated series The Prince, created by Family Guy producer, writer, and actor Gary Janetti. Known for his comedic depiction of Prince George on Instagram, Janetti will voice Charlotte's older brother in the animated satire, Variety reports, while other cast members include Orlando Bloom as Prince Harry, Condola Rashad as Meghan Markle, Iwan Rheon as Prince William, and Lucy Punch as Kate Middleton. No word as of yet on who will play Prince Louis, completing the Cambridge kids triad.

Janetti shared a clip of Turner as Charlotte on Instagram with the caption "Meet Charlotte—Sophie Turner." In the snippet, George prepares for the Cambridge kids' Halloween debut as the Three Little Pigs—only for Charlotte to turn up as Dorothy Gale, and Louis to stroll in as a vampire. Charlotte's explanation for the last minute costume switch? "I changed my mind. Pigs are kinda gross." When an infuriated George asks, "So what do I say when people ask what I'm supposed to be?" Charlotte helpfully suggests, "Well maybe say you're Ariana Grande's pet pig!" A suggestion George does not appreciate: "I'm not going as Piggy Smallz!"

As of yet, there's no release date for The Prince, which HBO Max optioned back in January. Anyone want to get their bets in on who'll be playing Louis?





