Today's Top Stories
1
How to Channel Your Election-Induced Anxiety
2
The Big Business of Activism
3
Sephora's Holiday Sale Is Keeping Me Sane
4
Work Outfits For WFH or IRL
5
Feeling Stressed? Gwyneth Paltrow Has Just the Fix

Chrissy Teigen Hilariously Exposed John Legend's Moving Performance on Twitter

By Emily Dixon
beverly hills, california february 09 l r chrissy teigen and john legend attend the 2020 vanity fair oscar party hosted by radhika jones at wallis annenberg center for the performing arts on february 09, 2020 in beverly hills, california photo by rich furyvf20getty images for vanity fair
Rich Fury/VF20Getty Images
  • Chrissy Teigen gently mocked husband John Legend on Twitter Friday morning, as the couple stayed up into the small hours to watch the votes come in amid the presidential election.
  • After Joe Biden edged ahead of Donald Trump in Georgia, Legend posted a stunning performance of "Georgia On My Mind" on Twitter, finishing the video by saying, "I love you, Georgia!"
  • Teigen didn't hesitate to expose her husband, revealing that the video was a little less spontaneous than it first appeared.
  • "He has been waiting to post this for 5 hours," she tweeted.
  • Legend defended himself, replying, "It was one take tho."

    One of the most delightful aspects of Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's relationship is their willingness to poke fun each other at any given opportunity—and Teigen seized one such opportunity in the early hours of Friday morning. Teigen and Legend have been closely following the presidential results, both religiously watching MSNBC as vote counting continues across the country. This morning, Joe Biden narrowly edged ahead of Donald Trump in Georgia, as the Guardian reports. And to celebrate, Legend tweeted a stunning acapella performance of "Georgia On My Mind," a song most commonly associated with Ray Charles, finishing the video by saying, "I love you, Georgia!"

    But Teigen was ready with a little bit of very gentle mockery. Retweeting her husband's video, she revealed that the gorgeous performance was a little less spontaneous than it might have appeared, writing, "He has been waiting to post this for 5 hours." And she was quick to expose Legend, tweeting a mere two minutes after he first posted.

    This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

    Legend did, however, defend himself (and his astonishing vocals) from Teigen's teasing. Quoting her tweet, he wrote, "It was one take tho." These two! The cutest and the best!

    This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

    Related Stories
    John and Chrissy Got Matching "Jack" Tattoos
    Chrissy Teigen Shared a Sweet Video With Luna
    This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    More From Celebrity
    See Gabrielle, Dwyane, and Kaavia Dance to Beyoncé
    The Queen Spends $40,000 on Christmas Presents
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    A Timeline of Charles and Diana's Relationship
    Everything to Know About Tayshia Adams
    40 Celebrity Sisters Who Look So Much Alike
    John and Chrissy Got Matching "Jack" Tattoos
    John Legend Shared a Photo of His "Mini-Me" Miles
    Prince William Told Prince Charles He Hated Him
    Royal Experts Predict Eugenie's Baby Name
    Chrissy Shared Her Fears About a Second Trump Term