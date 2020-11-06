Chrissy Teigen gently mocked husband John Legend on Twitter Friday morning, as the couple stayed up into the small hours to watch the votes come in amid the presidential election.

One of the most delightful aspects of Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's relationship is their willingness to poke fun each other at any given opportunity—and Teigen seized one such opportunity in the early hours of Friday morning. Teigen and Legend have been closely following the presidential results, both religiously watching MSNBC as vote counting continues across the country. This morning, Joe Biden narrowly edged ahead of Donald Trump in Georgia, as the Guardian reports. And to celebrate, Legend tweeted a stunning acapella performance of "Georgia On My Mind," a song most commonly associated with Ray Charles, finishing the video by saying, "I love you, Georgia!"

But Teigen was ready with a little bit of very gentle mockery. Retweeting her husband's video, she revealed that the gorgeous performance was a little less spontaneous than it might have appeared, writing, "He has been waiting to post this for 5 hours." And she was quick to expose Legend, tweeting a mere two minutes after he first posted.

He has been waiting to post this for 5 hours https://t.co/vIz2bNkkCW — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 6, 2020

Legend did, however, defend himself (and his astonishing vocals) from Teigen's teasing. Quoting her tweet, he wrote, "It was one take tho." These two! The cutest and the best!

It was one take tho https://t.co/BymBWcCQlw — John Legend (@johnlegend) November 6, 2020

