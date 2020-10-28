Chrissy Teigen shared her first Instagram Stories upon her return to social media, after sharing a heartfelt essay about the loss of her baby, Jack.

In the videos, Teigen makes pancakes and plays with daughter Luna.

She also shared an update on her upcoming third cookbook, writing, "It will absolutely be my best ever."

"I love and missed you guys," Teigen captioned one video. "I'm back!"

Chrissy Teigen has returned to social media, after sharing a moving essay about the loss of her baby, Jack, midway through her pregnancy. On Tuesday, Teigen shared a series of videos of herself and daughter Luna on her Instagram Story, as well as an update on her upcoming third cookbook.

First, Teigen shared clips of herself and Luna making creatively designed pancakes together (Luna made a lion, while Teigen opted for Luna's name and an ice-cream cone.) She subsequently posted a video of several trays of vegetables roasting in the oven, which she captioned with a message to her fans. "I've missed posting my cookbook journey," she wrote. "I am so incredibly proud—it will absolutely be my best ever."

"I got to step away from the world and do something I love, but truly missed being able to bring you along for the journey. I love and missed you guys," Teigen continued. "I'm back!"

Next, Teigen posted a series of videos of herself playing with Luna, both wearing disguise glasses. "I look terrible!" Luna said, to which Teigen quickly responded, "No, you don't!" Teigen gave herself the alias "Janine," while Luna went for "Poofball," joking, "This is Janine and Poofball and you will never recognize us now." She finished the sweet run of stories with a clip of Luna drawing.

Welcome back to social media, Chrissy! The internet has missed you!

