Chrissy Teigen Shared a Sweet Video With Luna in Her Return to Social Media

By Emily Dixon
beverly hills, california february 24 christine teigen attends 2019 vanity fair oscar party hosted by radhika jones at wallis annenberg center for the performing arts on february 24, 2019 in beverly hills, california photo by daniele venturelliwireimage
Daniele VenturelliGetty Images

    Chrissy Teigen has returned to social media, after sharing a moving essay about the loss of her baby, Jack, midway through her pregnancy. On Tuesday, Teigen shared a series of videos of herself and daughter Luna on her Instagram Story, as well as an update on her upcoming third cookbook.

    First, Teigen shared clips of herself and Luna making creatively designed pancakes together (Luna made a lion, while Teigen opted for Luna's name and an ice-cream cone.) She subsequently posted a video of several trays of vegetables roasting in the oven, which she captioned with a message to her fans. "I've missed posting my cookbook journey," she wrote. "I am so incredibly proud—it will absolutely be my best ever."

    "I got to step away from the world and do something I love, but truly missed being able to bring you along for the journey. I love and missed you guys," Teigen continued. "I'm back!"

    chrissy teigen luna instagram
    @chrissyteigenInstagram

    Next, Teigen posted a series of videos of herself playing with Luna, both wearing disguise glasses. "I look terrible!" Luna said, to which Teigen quickly responded, "No, you don't!" Teigen gave herself the alias "Janine," while Luna went for "Poofball," joking, "This is Janine and Poofball and you will never recognize us now." She finished the sweet run of stories with a clip of Luna drawing.

    Welcome back to social media, Chrissy! The internet has missed you!

