Lana Del Rey Addressed the Criticism of Her Mesh Face Mask: "The Mask Had Plastic on the Inside"

By Emily Dixon
  • Lana Del Rey responded to critics of the mesh mask she wore to a book signing in October.
  • "The mask had plastic on the inside. They’re commonly sewn in by stylists these days," she tweeted.
  • "I don’t generally respond to articles because I don’t care. But there ya go," she continued.

    Lana Del Rey has finally addressed the controversy sparked by the mesh face mask she wore to a book signing in early October amid the COVID-19 pandemic, stating on Twitter Tuesday that the mask "had plastic on the inside," presumably serving as a barrier against respiratory droplets. Del Rey triggered a backlash on social media after wearing a glittery mesh mask to a signing of her poetry book, Violet Bent Backwards Over the Grass, at a Los Angeles Barnes & Noble, where she was photographed in close contact with fans.

    Del Rey responded to an article in student newspaper The Michigan Daily about her "cancellation" after wearing the mesh mask. "Great article," she tweeted. "The mask had plastic on the inside. They’re commonly sewn in by stylists these days. I don’t generally respond to articles because I don’t care. But there ya go. Same goes for everyone’s masks in my video. I’m lucky enough to have a team of people who can do that."

    This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

    When a follower questioned why Del Rey took so long to address the controversy, tweeting, "No hate but took you long enough," she responded, "Bro I’m working on 2 albums and excitedly and happily donating a million dollars throughout the nation."

    This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

    The Michigan Daily article also addressed other criticisms of Del Rey, including the argument that her music "glamorizes abusive and toxic relationships" and accusations of her supporting Donald Trump. In a subsequent tweet, Del Rey wrote, "Again not that I believe that it's anyone's business at all—but I made it clear who I voted for." (Earlier this month, she tweeted, "Go. Fuxk. Yourself," to a fan who suggested she voted for Trump, while she's since retweeted congratulatory posts about Joe Biden and Kamala Harris's victory.)

    "And I don’t glamorize tough relationships. Relationships can just be tough. Period. Every other singer sings about the same damn thing. Always have, Probably always will," Del Rey continued. "Thanks stay tuned," she finished the tweet.

