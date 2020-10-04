In spite of earlier reports suggesting they planned to return to the United Kingdom for Christmas, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will reportedly stay in California for the holidays this year.

A source close to the couple told Vanity Fair that they have "no plans" to go back to the U.K. this year and are "really enjoying their new life in California and their new home."

The COVID-19 pandemic and related travel restrictions are only part of the reason the reason the Sussexes plan to stay in the United States for the holidays. Apparently, Harry's strained relationship with this brother, Prince William, is also a factor.

Part of the reason behind the Sussexes' holiday plans is, of course, the COVID-19 pandemic, which has made transatlantic travel complicated at best. But, according to the Vanity Fair source, the pandemic isn't the only reason Harry and Meghan decided not to make the trip back to the U.K. this holiday season. Apparently, Harry's ongoing rift with his brother, Prince William, also played a role.

"Let’s just say that while things are better between Harry and his brother, it’s not what it was, and I don’t think anyone is ready for a cozy family Christmas right now," the source added.

