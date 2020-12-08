Today's Top Stories
Gigi Hadid Shared a Sweet Photo From the Day Before She Went Into Labor

By Emily Dixon
us model gigi hadid presents a creation by chanel during the womens spring summer 20202021 haute couture collection fashion show at the grand palais in paris, on january 21, 2020 the grand palais was turned into the garden of the cistercian abbey in aubazine, central france, where gabrielle coco chanel grew up photo by christophe archambault afp photo by christophe archambaultafp via getty images
CHRISTOPHE ARCHAMBAULTGetty Images

    Sure, Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik might have welcomed their baby daughter over two months ago now, but it's still impossible not to coo over every pregnancy photo Hadid shares. And on Monday, Hadid posted a cute assortment of snaps on her Instagram Story—including one from just before her labor started.

    First, she posted a photo from her daughter's pre-prepared nursery, in which she wears a stretchy all-black outfit and what looks like a maternity support belt. "the night before I went into labor," she captioned the sweet snap.

    gigi hadid pregnant photos instagram
    @gigihadidInstagram

    Next, Hadid posted a mirror selfie from the nursery, which she decorated in orange. "about a week before," she captioned the photo. "decorating and spending time in her nursery really helped me feel prepared when I would get too in my head."

    gigi hadid pregnant photos instagram
    @gigihadidInstagram

    The supermodel went on to share a series of photos of the nursery, including one of a fully-stocked bookshelf, filled with the help of her friends. "so many friends sent their favorite books," she explained.

    gigi hadid pregnant photos instagram
    @gigihadidInstagram

    Hadid and Malik have yet to reveal their daughter's name, or share any photos of her face. Hadid has, however, posted a series of sweet photos of her little one—as has Hadid's mom, Yolanda Hadid. Over the weekend, Yolanda shared a photo of herself cuddling her granddaughter, revealing she was babysitting for her daughter. "We spent the day while Mamma was away," Yolanda wrote.

    The new mom, meanwhile, has shared several selfies with her daughter (though she's always careful not to include her new arrival's face) including a sun-drenched snap that celebrity friends including Serena Williams and Emily Ratajkowski adored:

    This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

    The cutest!

