Gigi Hadid shared some gorgeous pregnancy photos on her Instagram Story.

She included a snap from the night before she went into labor.

Hadid also revealed the sweet nursery she designed for her daughter.

Sure, Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik might have welcomed their baby daughter over two months ago now, but it's still impossible not to coo over every pregnancy photo Hadid shares. And on Monday, Hadid posted a cute assortment of snaps on her Instagram Story—including one from just before her labor started.

First, she posted a photo from her daughter's pre-prepared nursery, in which she wears a stretchy all-black outfit and what looks like a maternity support belt. "the night before I went into labor," she captioned the sweet snap.

Next, Hadid posted a mirror selfie from the nursery, which she decorated in orange. "about a week before," she captioned the photo. "decorating and spending time in her nursery really helped me feel prepared when I would get too in my head."

The supermodel went on to share a series of photos of the nursery, including one of a fully-stocked bookshelf, filled with the help of her friends. "so many friends sent their favorite books," she explained.

Hadid and Malik have yet to reveal their daughter's name, or share any photos of her face. Hadid has, however, posted a series of sweet photos of her little one—as has Hadid's mom, Yolanda Hadid. Over the weekend, Yolanda shared a photo of herself cuddling her granddaughter, revealing she was babysitting for her daughter. "We spent the day while Mamma was away," Yolanda wrote.

The new mom, meanwhile, has shared several selfies with her daughter (though she's always careful not to include her new arrival's face) including a sun-drenched snap that celebrity friends including Serena Williams and Emily Ratajkowski adored:

The cutest!

