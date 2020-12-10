Miley Cyrus explained why she told her exes to "eat shit" in an onscreen message at the end of the music video for single "Prisoner."

Appearing on Australian news show The Project, Cyrus said the message wasn't actually aimed at any of her exes, but was instead intended to "poke fun" at life.

"I feel like life is laughing at me, you know, pulling its strings," Cyrus said. "I think that was a way that I was able to kind of fight back at that and poke a little fun at it."

Towards the end of the music video for "Prisoner," Miley Cyrus' recent single with Dua Lipa, a somewhat barbed message towards Cyrus' previous love interests appears on the screen. "In loving memory of all my exes," it reads. "Eat shit." But was that message aimed at ex-husband Liam Hemsworth? At Kaitlynn Carter, perhaps, or Cody Simpson?

The answer is none of the above, according to Cyrus. As Hollywood Life reports, she appeared on Australian news show The Project Wednesday, and explained that the message was in fact intended to make fun of her own misadventures. "I think life can be very painful and sometimes poking fun at it and laughing along with it—like I feel like life is laughing at me, you know, pulling its strings," Cyrus told interviewer Lisa Wilkinson. "Just creating whatever chaos that it wants to and it doesn’t take it easy on us."

"So, I think that was a way that I was able to kind of fight back at that and poke a little fun at it and create something that was campy and that was kind of the perfect bookend for what we made," she continued.

Appearing on the Howard Stern Show last week, Cyrus reflected on her marriage to Liam Hemsworth, which ended in 2019. "I really do and did love him very, very, very much and still do, always will," Cyrus said, before explaining that there was "too much conflict" between the pair. "When I come home, I want to be anchored by someone," she said. "I don't get off on drama or fighting."

