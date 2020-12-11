Today's Top Stories
Willow the Wise
Get a Peek at Dolly Parton’s Home Book Collection
Movies Everybody Should Watch At Least Once
On Olivia Jade and Black Female Forgiveness
Nail Trends for the Prettiest Winter Manicure

Ciara Shared an Adorable Video of Son Win Saying "Mama" For the First Time

By Emily Dixon
los angeles, california november 22 in this image released on november 22, ciara attends the 2020 american music awards at microsoft theater on november 22, 2020 in los angeles, california photo by emma mcintyre ama2020getty images for dcp
Emma McIntyre /AMA2020Getty Images

    Some adorable baby content to see you through to the weekend: Ciara shared an extremely cute video on Instagram of baby son Win Harrison Wilson, in which the little one says "mama" for the first time. "Win, say mama! Can you say mama?" Ciara asks her 4-month-old son in the video, while holding him on her lap. And Win, after trying out a few general baby sounds, absolutely nails it!

    Ciara teased husband Russell Wilson in the caption, writing, "A Momma loves when her baby says MA MA the 1st time :) Haha Da Da @DangeRussWilson." Wilson responded in the comments: "Hahaha he needs to practice “DaDa” more."

    Last month, Ciara opened up about her difficult pregnancy with Win, calling it the "slowest" of her pregnancies to date. Speaking to E! News at the American Music Awards, she shared the physical challenges she experienced while pregnant and explained why she and Wilson focused on charity while in lockdown. "We were really trying to find ways to impact and give back and it has been a blessing to be able to give back during a time like this when so much is being taken away," Ciara said of their charitable efforts, including their March donation of a million meals to a Seattle food bank. "This pregnant lady needed something to help the mind get through it."

    Reflecting on the physical impact of her pregnancy with Win, Ciara said, "My body was so achy, I thought I was going to need a cane at the end of my pregnancy, to be honest." She continued. "I was penguin-walking throughout the house at the end, but the creativity helped me get through it all and it was a blessing to be able to go to."

