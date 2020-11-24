Ciara spoke about her painful pregnancy with baby Win in an interview with E! News.

"My body was so achy, I thought I was going to need a cane at the end of my pregnancy, to be honest," she shared.

She also reflected on the sweet moment she and husband Russell Wilson learned they were expecting.

Few would describe quarantine as easy, but for pregnant people, the difficulty level is cranked up several notches—as Ciara discovered while pregnant with son Win earlier this year. Speaking to E! News at the American Music Awards on Sunday, Ciara reflected on her painful pregnancy, how she kept busy in lockdown, and the sweet moment she and husband Russell Wilson learned they were expecting.

"Oh my goodness, it has been an adventure to say the least because I was also pregnant earlier this year," Ciara said in the AMAs press room, speaking about the challenges of 2020. "By the way, I learned that I was pregnant this time last year when I was hosting the show. When I went home both Russell and I found out, so a lot of special memories being here."

"From a creative perspective, you feel like you have no choice but to be creative because you are in the same four walls every day," she continued. "And then being pregnant, it felt like time was going really slow."

Ciara said her pregnancy with Win, who arrived on July 23, was the "slowest" of her pregnancies, opening up about the physical difficulties she encountered and why she and Wilson used their time in lockdown to focus on charitable efforts (in March, for instance, they donated a million meals to a Seattle food bank.) "We were really trying to find ways to impact and give back and it has been a blessing to be able to give back during a time like this when so much is being taken away," she said. "This pregnant lady needed something to help the mind get through it."

"My body was so achy, I thought I was going to need a cane at the end of my pregnancy, to be honest," Ciara continued. "I was penguin-walking throughout the house at the end, but the creativity helped me get through it all and it was a blessing to be able to go to."

Emily Dixon Emily Dixon is a British journalist who’s contributed to CNN, Teen Vogue, Time, Glamour, The Guardian, Wonderland, The Big Roundtable, Bust, and more, on everything from mental health to fashion to political activism to feminist zine collectives.

