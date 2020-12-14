Miley Cyrus celebrated 10 years since her infamous bong-smoking video, which upended her "squeaky clean" Disney image and threatened to derail her career back in 2010.

She reposted the video on Instagram, captioning it, "Happy 10 year anniversary to the groundbreaking video of a teenager smoking a bong & saying dumb shit to their friends."

"Time really flew by. I remember this like it was yesterday..... J/K I don’t remember shit cause I was fucked the hell up," Cyrus wrote.

Cast your minds back to December 2010, when an 18-year-old smoking a bong somehow became a global scandal and threatened to entirely derail said 18-year-old's career. Well, an entire decade later, the then 18-year-old in question—Miley Cyrus—has a very good sense of humor about it all. Which is no mean feat, considering the leaked video shattered her carefully crafted "squeaky clean" public image and triggered widespread speculation that her Disney career was over! Cyrus reposted the infamous video, initially posted by TMZ, on Instagram Sunday, joking about the controversy and confirming that yes, she really was smoking salvia.

"Happy 10 year anniversary to the groundbreaking video of a teenager smoking a bong & saying dumb shit to their friends," Cyrus captioned the video (see it here) in which she inhales from the bong before doing an awful lot of giggling. She directed a pointed comment towards the cameraperson, who presumably leaked the video, writing, "Not sure the director of this fine film should be considered a “friend” but..."

"Time really flew by. I remember this like it was yesterday..... J/K I don’t remember shit cause I was fucked the hell up," she continued.



Finally, Cyrus confirmed that she was indeed smoking the hallucinogenic herb salvia, which was and remains legal in California. She added the hashtags, "#YesItWasReallySalvia #IfYouFindWeedThatDoesThisToYouSHARE."

