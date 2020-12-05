Miley Cyrus Just Asked a Random Woman Out on TikTok and It's Everything

- Earlier this week, one TikTok user posted a video of herself dancing to Miley Cyrus' song "Plastic Hearts," along with a promise meant to get the star's attention.
You know how sometimes you just have the urge to desperately, chill-lessly try to get the attention of your favorite celebs on social media? Especially in 2020, now that all of life is online anyway and nothing seems to matter anymore and...well, let's not fall down that rabbit hole. The point is, everyday tons of people make a grab for celebrity attention on the internet and sometimes those efforts are rewarded in a very big way.
Proof: This week, a woman took to TikTok to post a video of herself dancing to Miley Cyrus' new song, "Plastic Hearts." Along with the video, the woman wrote, "If Miley comments I'll get whatever tattoo she says."
The promise (and awesome video) paid off because Miley did see the post and she did comment—but not with a tattoo idea so much as an invitation to go on a date.
"How about the time and place of our first date?" Miley wrote, along with series of heart, kissing, cherry, and tongue emojis.
Unsurprisingly, the woman was more than pleased with the suggestion. "I'm down to take you out anytime," she replied.
Dreams do come true.