The start of a new year is looking so good right now, thanks to some exciting news from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The couple announced today a multi-year partnership with Spotify and their new audio production company, Archewell Audio.

But don't go expecting them to get into true crime podcasting anytime soon: According to the press release, the Duke and Duchess "will host and produce podcasts that build community through shared experience, narratives, and values." While the first complete series from Archewell Audio isn't expected until next year, the pair will release a holiday special sometime soon!

In a short clip, Prince Harry and Meghan showed just how well the pair was made for podcasting while volleying adorable banter back and forth.



"Should we start? No? Ladies first," says Prince Harry to Meghan in the preview clip. Meghan sweetly replied, "No, say it. I think it sounds really nice when you say it with your accent."

Harry, obviously confused, responds, "Archewell Audio?" To which Meghan responds with, "Yeah." So for one last good measure, Harry says two words we'll know to learn and love: "Archewell Audio."

The couple went further to discuss what to expect from the holiday special, sharing it'll be out later this month and will be filled with all kinds of heartwarming goodness.

"We're talking to some amazing people they're gonna share their memories that have really shaped this past year," says Meghan on what to expect in special holiday episode," which has been as we know, a difficult one for everyone."

The pair finished out the clip with Harry saying, "Welcome to Archewell Audio." But not before Meghan teasingly saying, "No! He has a podcast voice!"

Who knew it was possible to grin so much from a two-minute clip? Not me! I can't wait to see what Archewell Audio cooks up in the new year. Listen to the full clip below.

