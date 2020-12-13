Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Reportedly on Better Terms with the Royal Family

After a long year that's included the royal exit, a transatlantic move, and pregnancy loss, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship with the rest of the royal family is reportedly improving.

According to Vanity Fair's royal correspondent Katie Nicholl, the couple has already sent gifts back to the Cambridge family and royal insiders are confident Harry will call his brother on Christmas.

Royal sources also discussed Harry and Meghan's 2021 plans and how Harry is adjusting to life in California.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have had a long year. Yes, this has been a long year for everyone, but objectively, the Sussexes have been through a lot, even by 2020 standards. To recap, since January, Harry and Meghan have quit the family business they expected to be part of forever, moved internationally (twice, technically), signed a massive deal with Netflix, bought their dream home in California, paid off some pretty substantial debts from their old life, and, of course, privately—and then, eventually, publicly—grappled with the grief of a pregnancy loss. On top of all of this, the couple has been cut off from Harry's half of the family (two of whom were diagnosed with COVID-19 this year) because of travel restrictions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

It's. Been. A. Lot.

Added to the mix of the Sussexes' personal 2020 cocktail of suck was Harry's ongoing and increasingly public feud with his brother, Prince William. That piece, at least, seems to be improving though. A royal source told Vanity Fair that Harry and Will's relationship is "much better than it was," adding “I have no doubt they will be video calling each other over Christmas."

Vanity Fair's royal correspondent, Katie Nicholl, wrote that "the brothers are in regular contact, and the Sussexes have sent Christmas gifts to the Cambridge family."

Here are a few other tidbits the Vanity Fair royal insiders were able to share about the state of things for the Sussexes:

On how Harry and Meghan's public personas will change now that they're not working royals:

"We will see more of them and in a different way to how we saw them as working royals. It will be more in line with who they are and the way they want to operate from now on."

On what to expect from Harry and Meghan in 2021:

"I think they are very excited about what’s to come. There’s so much people didn’t expect them to be able to do, but they are seeing out the year in their new home with Archie with a very significant deal with Netflix under their belts. They actually feel excited about the potential and standing on their own two feet."

On how Harry really feels about his big move to California:

"There are certain things he misses, but nothing so much that he regrets moving. He’s found a kindred spirit in Meghan, they are creating a new life. That’s so very exciting for them both."

