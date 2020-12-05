You probably didn't realize that the thing your weekend needed was a bunch of pictures of Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas that you'd never put your eyes on before, but spoiler alert: That's exactly what your weekend needed.

Sophie took to her Instagram grid to share a set of five pictures from her personal camera roll that the public had never laid eyes on before, including a shot from her Vegas wedding to Joe Jonas, one of her posing adorably with a lemur, and a mirror selfie of herself and her husband that appears to have been taken late in her pregnancy.

"Felt like we needed some content on this page... enjoy these throwbacks," the actress wrote in the post's caption.

Sophie Turner just granted the Christmas wish none of us realized we'd even made: She shared a whole batch of never-before-seen pictures from her personal camera roll and they are all A+++.

The series of five photos includes pictures from the last several years of Sophie's life, including snaps from her Vegas wedding to Joe Jonas and one showing off her very pregnant belly that was taken before her daughter, Willa, was born.

"Felt like we needed some content on this page... enjoy these throwbacks," Sophie wrote in the caption for the series of throwback pictures she shared on Instagram.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

In the first picture, Sophie and Joe are posing in pink-tinted sunglasses in front of a JONAS cake surrounded by cupcakes. In the background, there's a "Congratulations" balloon and everything about the decor screams Vegas. Pair all of that with the fact that Sophie is wearing a silky white dress and it would seem the photo is from Sophie and Joe's Vegas wedding in 2019.

Other highlights in the series include an especially adorable picture of Sophie posing with a lemur and a bathroom mirror selfie of Sophie and Joe that seems to have been taken late in her pregnancy with daughter Willa.

We desperately needed this content. And we also wouldn't object to more throwbacks anytime Sophie feels like sharing. Just casually putting that out into the universe.

Kayleigh Roberts Contributor Kayleigh Roberts is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, covering celebrity and entertainment news, from actual royals like Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle to Hollywood royalty, like Katie Holmes and Chrissy Teigen.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io