Prince Louis Is the Star of the Cambridges' 2020 Christmas Card

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge just released their Christmas card, and the holiday season (at least for me) has officially started. The photo was taken by Matt Porteous at the family's country home in Norfolk, Anmer Hall in the fall. It featured both parents with their three smiling children—Prince George, 7, Prince Louis, 2, and Princess Charlotte, 5—in tow.

The brown tones, in front of a woodsy backdrop, as well as Louis' wide smile, makes the photo look like something out of a J.Crew holiday catalog, and I'm not mad about it.

Handout Getty Images

Earlier this week, snapshots of the photo were circling from the lucky few who received the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's official 2020 Christmas card in the mail. According to Hello magazine, NHS staff were among the recipients on the Cambridges' Christmas card list this year.

According to the publication, the Duke and Duchess reportedly wrote a message to the essential workers writing, "Wishing you a very Happy Christmas and New Year." According to Hello, William added a personal touch, writing, "We can never thank you again for all the dedication and sacrifice you have had to make this year. We will be forever grateful."

The royal couple both signed their names with a casual "William" and "Catherine," according to People and I have now never wanted a holiday card more.

