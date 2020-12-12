Today's Top Stories
Prince William and Kate Middleton Share Never-Before-Seen Family Photo on 2020 Christmas Card

By Kayleigh Roberts
london, england december 04 prince william, duke of cambridge and catherine, duchess of cambridge attend a christmas party for families and children of deployed personnel from raf coningsby and raf marham serving in cyprus, at kensington palace on december 4, 2018 in london, england photo by mark cuthbertuk press via getty images
Mark CuthbertGetty Images
    • In the photo, which was shared by royal author Elizabeth Holmes on her Instagram Story, the Cambridge family is posed outside in winter wear, sitting in front of a pile of wood.
      • Prince Louis is especially adorable in the photo, sitting in the center of the family and beaming with a huge smile.

        Prince William and Kate Middleton just gave the world a Christmas gift in the form of a brand new, never-before-seen family photo of them and their three children, Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 2.

        In the new photo, which was sent out as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's official 2020 Christmas card, the entire family is posed outside, sitting in front of a woodpile backdrop. Even though the entire fam looks amazing in the picture, the youngest Cambridge kid, Louis, steals the show with his beaming smile, right in the center of the photo.

        "A Cam photo extravaganza today! Their Christmas card pic has been shared on social media," royal writer Elizabeth Holmes, author of HRH: So Many Thoughts on Royal Style, wrote in a post on her Instagram Story, along with a picture of the Cambridge family's 2020 Christmas card. "Hoping we get an official release of the high res (we didn't last year tho)."

        cambridge christmas card 2020
        Instagram

        According to Hello magazine, NHS staff were among the recipients on the Cambridges' Christmas card list this year. The outlet

        "To all the amazing NHS staff," the Duke and Duchess reportedly wrote in a card to essential workers, which they both signed. "Wishing you a very Happy Christmas and New Year." According to Hello, Will added a personal note, writing, "We can never thank you again for all the dedication and sacrifice you have had to make this year. We will be forever grateful."

