In a new Instagram post Saturday, Prince William and Kate Middleton celebrated Volunteers Week and showed their support for everyone who gives time to give back.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared a new photo of William walking with their oldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, which Kate took.

In the United Kingdom, Volunteers Week is celebrated between June 1-7 every year as a way to support volunteers and thank them for the contributions they make.

On Saturday, Prince William and Kate Middleton shared a new, never-before-seen family photo on their official Instagram account to not only commemorate Volunteers Week in general, but to share their own experiences giving back to their community. The picture, which shows Will holding an umbrella for his two oldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, was taken by none other than the Duchess of Cambridge herself.

In the photo's caption, Kensington Palace wrote:

As we approach the end of #VolunteersWeek The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are pleased to share a new photo taken by The Duchess as they played their own part in the national volunteering effort.



In April, The Duke and Duchess and their family visited the Sandringham Estate where they packed up and delivered food parcels to isolated pensioners in the local area.



Today Her Majesty The Queen has sent a message to volunteers around the world — visit @TheRoyalFamily to read the message in full.

"I send my best wishes to all those who give themselves so freely and selflessly in the service of others," the Queen said in praise of those who have participated in the event.

Read the Queen's full message Volunteer's Week below:

