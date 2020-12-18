Gigi Hadid posted an adorable photo of her daughter experiencing her first ever snow.

Gigi Hadid has provided some sterling baby content of late: First, she shared selfies with her new arrival (keeping her face out of frame, of course); then, she was spotted in public with her baby daughter for the first time; and on Thursday night, she posted an adorable photo of her daughter experiencing her first ever snow. Hadid posed in a New York City street, all wrapped up in a black maxi coat, oversized scarf, newsboy cap, and white snow boots, with her little one protected from the elements in a stroller under an extended canopy. "her first snow," she captioned the cute post.

In other, tangentially parenting-related news: Hadid's friendship with celebrity chef Gordon Ramsey has delighted the internet of late, particularly after Ramsey claimed it's the only reason his children love him. "My daughters, they love me. It's not because I'm a fucking good chef," he told People. "They love me because I talk to Gigi Hadid. That's the only reason why they want to talk to me." He was joking, of course, but I can't say I didn't consider cutting my own dad out of my life after he saw Daniel Radcliffe in a restaurant when I was 17 and neither obtained a photo nor slipped him my number.

Hadid and Ramsey struck up a friendship in 2016 while filming Masterchef Celebrity Showdown, and Hadid's cooking prowess has continued to impress the pro chef. "Gigi sent me this [pasta] dish a couple of weeks back on Instagram and said, 'Chef, what do you think?'" Ramsey told People. "I said, 'Girl, it's good. In fact, it's fucking good.'" And if there's higher praise available, I certainly don't know of it!

Emily Dixon Emily Dixon is a British journalist who’s contributed to CNN, Teen Vogue, Time, Glamour, The Guardian, Wonderland, The Big Roundtable, Bust, and more, on everything from mental health to fashion to political activism to feminist zine collectives.

