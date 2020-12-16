Today's Top Stories
Gigi Hadid and Her Baby Daughter Were Spotted in Public for the First Time

By Emily Dixon
new york, ny december 15 gigi hadid and bella hadid are seen in soho on december 15, 2020 in new york city photo by robert kamaugc images
Robert KamauGetty Images
  • Gigi Hadid took a walk with her baby daughter in New York City on Tuesday, the first time she's been seen in public since giving birth in September.
  • Hadid wore a fuzzy black coat over a denim shirt and black leggings, finishing the look with a newsboy cap, black combat boots, and oval tinted sunglasses.
  • The supermodel met up with sister Bella, who was also photographed with the new mom and her daughter.

    Gigi Hadid and her daughter headed out in public for the first time since baby Hadid-Malik's arrival in September (or at least, the first time the paparazzi caught them), taking a stroll in New York City on Tuesday. As Harper's Bazaar reports, Hadid was spotted pushing her daughter, her first child with boyfriend Zayn Malik, in a stroller, with an extended white canopy shielding the little one from the public's prying eyes.

    Hadid set out in a fuzzy black maxi coat worn over a denim shirt, black leggings, and black combat boots, accessorizing with a newsboy cap and oval tinted sunglasses and adding the requisite face mask. She began the outing with her extra long blonde hair down, reaching almost to her waist (see the photos here).

    Hadid subsequently met up with sister Bella, as Harper's Bazaar reports, with the pair photographed together on their walk around the city. Bella wore a full length leather trench coat, black scarf, and black beanie, with chunky leather boots to complete the look. Gigi, meanwhile, tied her hair into a long braid to walk with her sister.

    new york, new york december 15 gigi hadid l and bella hadid are seen in soho on december 15, 2020 in new york city photo by gothamgc images
    GothamGetty Images

    Gigi and Malik have yet to reveal the name of their baby daughter or show her face, though the new mom has shared a series of selfies with her little one on Instagram as well as photos from her pregnancy. Earlier this week, Gigi's mom Yolanda Hadid shared a snap from the then-expectant parents' sex reveal party, showing Gigi and Malik holding a frosted cake with pink sponge inside.

    This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

    Last month, Gigi posted a photo of herself cradling her daughter in a baby carrier on her chest. "A whole new kind of busy & tired," she captioned the snap.

