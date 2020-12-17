Today's Top Stories
Gigi Hadid Transformed Her Hairstyle With Face-Framing Curtain Bangs

By Emily Dixon
nashville, tennessee november 13 for editorial use only gigi hadid attends the 53rd annual cma awards at the music city center on november 13, 2019 in nashville, tennessee
Jason KempinGetty Images

    On Tuesday, Gigi Hadid was spotted in public for the first time since giving birth to her daughter, pushing her new arrival in a stroller around New York City before meeting up with sister (and new aunt) Bella Hadid. When she first headed out, she wore her long blonde hair down, before tying it into a long braid later in the day. But since then, she's updated her look with the face-framing trend of the moment: curtain bangs.

    "fresh snow fresh cut," Hadid captioned a selfie on Instagram, revealing soft, wispy bangs falling to each side of her face, her lengths tied up in a bun. And suddenly I'm sorely tempted to get bangs again!

    This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

    Hadid's outing earlier this week marked the first time she was seen in public since she and Zayn Malik welcomed their baby girl in September, and the first time the new mom was photographed out and about with her new daughter. Hadid, who has yet to reveal her daughter's name or share her face online, continued to preserve her baby's privacy, pushing her in a Bugaboo stroller with an extended canopy to prevent public or paparazzi getting a peek.

    new york, new york december 15 gigi hadid l and bella hadid are seen in soho on december 15, 2020 in new york city
    TheStewartofNYGetty Images

    Both Gigi and Bella wore especially cosy winter ensembles during their New York City stroll with baby Hadid-Malik. Gigi wrapped up in a fuzzy black maxi coat, layered over a denim collared shirt and black leggings. She opted for sensible winter footwear—flat patent combat boots—and accessorized with a Brixton newsboy cap, gold hoop earrings, and oval tinted sunglasses. And, of course, she completed the outfit with a black face mask.

    As for Bella, she wore an extremely covetable black leather maxi coat, layering a long black scarf over the top. She kept warm in a black knit beanie, with her feet just as cosy in chunky black boots. Like Gigi, she finished her look with sunglasses and a black face mask. Bella, on the off chance you're reading this, could you a. Tell me where you got that perfect coat and b. Hook me up with a generous discount?

