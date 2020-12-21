Jennifer Garner wore the most festive Christmas sweater vest while heading out in Brentwood, California last Friday.

Garner's bright red vest bore every single Christmas motif: Santa in his sleigh, Rudolph, bells, stockings, Christmas lights, holly, baubles, Christmas presents, and a Christmas tree.

Christmas sweater lovers, it's your lucky day: Garner's vest retails for just $17 on Amazon (and it comes in four more colors).

Let nobody doubt Jennifer Garner's Christmas spirit, after she was spotted in perhaps the most festive sweater vest of all time while heading out in Brentwood, California last Friday. As Footwear News reports, Garner was photographed in a bright red knit vest, featuring pretty much every Christmas motif imaginable: Santa in his sleigh, Rudolph, bells, stockings, Christmas lights, holly, baubles, Christmas presents, and a Christmas tree. Hmmm—I wonder if Jennifer Garner likes Christmas?

Since truly nothing in this world could compete for attention with that vest, Garner kept the rest of the outfit simple, wearing a white t-shirt, ankle length blue jeans, Brooks running shoes, glasses with thick black frames, and a grey striped face mask. Over her shoulder, she carried a taupe tote bag.

Happy news for Christmas sweater lovers: Garner's vest retails for just $17 on Amazon, and comes in black, green, and two shades of blue if red isn't quite your color. Shop below, and consider buying one for your friends, family, and dog to ruin every single carefully planned Christmas Day Zoom outfit.

Last week, Garner shared one of her festive activities on Instagram: Reading Christmas books to schoolchildren over Zoom, in place of the typical school visits she carries out as part of her work with Save the Children. "I’ve been zooming with schools to try and make up for almost a year of missed @savethechildren site visits," Garner captioned an Instagram video, in which she reads Jimmy Fallon's picture book 5 More Sleeps ‘til Christmas to multiple classrooms via video chat.



"Update: teachers are still brilliant out there, and kids are definitely still adorable, enthusiastic, and learning," Garner continued. "I cannot wait to visit our families in person again, but until then—Nice Lists all over the place, Santa! (They all love your book, @jimmyfallon!)"

