Today's Top Stories
1
The New Trends for Winter 2020
2
Jennifer Aniston's Wise Advice for the End of 2020
3
Beauty Obsessives Will Love These New Products
4
Every Cute Bag on This List Is Under $100
5
Fun, Low-Key Ideas for a First Date

John Legend Revealed the Two Christmas Gifts Chrissy Teigen Gives Him Every Single Year

By Kayleigh Roberts
  • In a new video for his "Legendary Christmas Tales" series, John Legend revealed that his wife, Chrissy Teigen, gets him the same two gifts every year for Christmas.
    • Chrissy always gets John a new robe and work bag to carry his essential items in for the following year as Christmas gifts, apparently.
      • John loves the tradition and says the gift remind him of "Chrissy's great taste and generosity throughout the year."

        John Legend and Chrissy Teigen have some seriously set-in-stone Christmas traditions. Example: Chrissy buys her husband the same two gifts every single year for Christmas and he is here for it.

        In the latest installment of his video series, "Legendary Christmas Tales" on Friday, John opened up about the gifts Chrissy gives him every year and why the repeat gifting is actually one of his favorite holiday traditions. So what are the gifts that never get old, you're clearly wondering? A robe and a work bag, apparently.

        "We're a big robe family," John said. "We like to wear robes throughout the house, all the time. She gets me really good gifts that I can use all the time and feel good, and remember who gave them to me."

        As for the bag, John says it becomes a staple for him all year long. "I literally put everything that I care about in the bag, such as [my] laptop, phone, chargers, passport, everything is in that bag," he said, adding that the the gifts remind him of "Chrissy's great taste and generosity throughout the year."

        Watch the full video below:

        This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
        click here to subscribe to marie claire
        Subscribe here with the code HOLIDAY50 to save 50%
        Related Stories
        Louis' Childhood Has Been Different Than His Sibs'
        The Queen's Christmas Speech Will Raise Morale
        This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        More From Celebrity
        Elliot Page Thanks Fans After Coming Out as Trans
        Lizzo Surprised Her Mom with a Car for Christmas!
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        Ariana Grande's Engagement Ring Is *So* Expensive
        What Meghan's Post-Royal Fashion Choices Reveal
        The Sussexes Will Help Tackle Hunger With Archewel
        Ryan Shared a Sad Post About His Christmas Plans
        Jennifer Garner Wore the Most Festive Sweater Vest
        Ariana Grande's Mom Reacts to Her Engagement
        Demi Shares the "Best Part" About Being Single 👀
        The Queen's Christmas Speech Will Raise Morale