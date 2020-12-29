Today's Top Stories
Kate Middleton and Prince William Have Big Plans for Prince George and Princess Charlotte in 2021

By Emily Dixon

    The calendars of the eldest Cambridge kids are about to get a whole lot busier! According to Us Weekly, Prince George, 7, and Princess Charlotte, 5, are likely to spend a lot more time on their most unusual extracurricular activity next year: They're going to attend more royal engagements with their parents, Kate Middleton and Prince William.

    "William and Kate have loved watching Prince George and Princess Charlotte grow and develop over the last year," an inside source told the magazine. "They have both grown up so much and are little people now rather than kids." As a result, according to the insider, the Cambridges "hope to be able to take the kids with them on royal engagements" in 2021, providing said engagements don't "interfere" with their schooling at St. Thomas Battersea.

    As for little Prince Louis? At only 2 years old, he's presumably a bit too young to be cutting ribbons and conversing with the public just yet.

    This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

    Last month, another insider shed light on the Cambridge kids' personalities, telling Us Weekly that George, heir to the throne, is perhaps the most sensible of the lot. "George is well-behaved. All the kids are, but Charlotte and Louis both have a cheeky streak. Louis is more like Charlotte in personality than George!" the source shared.

    The two eldest children already have several hobbies that might require a reshuffle if they attend more royal engagements next year. "George is obsessed with helicopters, planes and marine biology. He can’t wait to be old enough to go diving," the insider said. "Charlotte loves gymnastics but has recently taken up kids’ yoga. Lots of the other kids at school do it and she’s teaching Louis down dog and tree pose!"

