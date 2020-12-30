Prince Harry's Voice Has Changed for His Podcast Debut, According to a British Behavior Expert

It's been a big year of change for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle since they announced their royal exit.

This week, the couple dropped the first episode of their new podcast. The holiday special episode included interviews with many of their famous friends, including Elton John.

After listening to the podcast, British behavior expert Judi James told the Daily Mail that Harry has "dropped the Queen's English accent."

Prince Harry is changing his image in a big way, according to one expert. In a new interview with the Daily Mail, British behavior expert Judi James explained how Harry's accent has changed since he left the United Kingdom, specifically as we heard in the debut episode of his new podcast with his wife, Meghan Markle.

Speaking to the Mail, James said Harry's "new accent" is "pretty much mid-everything: mid-Atlantic, mid-London and mid-Estuary English."

Estuary, as the Mail explains, is "an accent associated with the area along the River Thames and its estuary, including London." Here are some of the highlights of James' observations about Harry's new accent.

It's a little American-influenced.

"Describing the podcast as 'Our tweny-tweny holiday special,' Harry drops the second 't' in 'twenty' in a verbal slurring that sounds either American or South London, although the 'holiday special' wording probably places it in the US.

He says they "wanna" honor rather than 'want to' and he pronounces the word 'look' more like 'luck'...Although his 'meaningful our connections' appears to have more of a US twang."

It's ~sexy~.

James says there's something"newly seductive" about Harry's speaking style and that "flirting with Meghan during their podcast trailer" might have "brought out his sexier side."

"His 'I’m Harry' is full of naïve bounce and enthusiasm, but after Meghan purrs, 'And I’m Meghan' in a deeper, richer tone, Harry responds by saying 'We’re glad you’re here' in a much more of a low purr himself.

To match his super-professional wife, Harry has changed his pace as well as his tone."

It feels "slicker" and more rehearsed.

"He normally takes a more leisurely style of delivery with a few thoughtful pauses and verbal fillers, like most of the Windsor men, but here he has upped his pace to deliver crisper messages with no faltering or hesitation.

In doing so he loses much of his authenticity and suggestion of speaking straight from his thoughts rather than a script."

