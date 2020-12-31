Today's Top Stories
Miley Cyrus Fantasizes About "Sharing a Life Together" With Harry Styles: "It Just Makes Sense"

By Emily Dixon
universal city, ca august 11 actressmusician miley cyrus l and musician harry styles of one direction attend the 2013 teen choice awards at gibson amphitheatre on august 11, 2013 in universal city, california photo by kevin mazurfoxwireimage
Kevin Mazur/FoxGetty Images
  • Miley Cyrus and Harry Styles could be the next major celebrity relationship if Cyrus has her way.
  • During a recent appearance on the UK's Heart Radio, she was asked who she'd prefer to kiss out of Styles and Justin Bieber, and quickly opted for Styles.
  • "I think sharing a closet, sharing a life together, it just makes sense," she said.

    Could we be standing on the precipice of a new, very famous celebrity relationship? Because it sounds like Miley Cyrus is very much interested in a romance with Harry Styles—and as far as the public are aware, they're both currently single. Can you imagine the caliber of their couples ensembles?!

    For context: Cyrus recently appeared on the UK's Heart Radio, where she was quizzed by host Mark Wright on which celebrity she'd rather kiss. First up came Dua Lipa and Cardi B, and Cyrus opted for the latter. "Well, I've kind of already kissed Dua," she said. "Well, maybe Cardi. I like to do things that I've never done before, something new. I'd kiss Cardi."

    This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

    Then, Wright asked Cyrus to choose between Justin Bieber and Harry Styles—and Cyrus had a whole vision for her exceptionally stylish future with the former One Direction star. "Harry, that's easy. Justin Bieber, I’ve known way too long and it’s like family. Harry Styles. He's looking really good," she said, winking. "Really good!"

    "I'm into the fishnets. And we have very similar tastes," Cyrus continued. "I think sharing a closet, sharing a life together, it just makes sense."

    Here's where the dream could become reality: Host Wright offered to set the prospective couple up. "If you want me to hitch you up I’m pretty good at it, and I know Harry so I could make it happen," he said. Though Cyrus kept it coy with her response: "Everyone is always playing Cupid for me these days!"

