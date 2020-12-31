Miley Cyrus and Harry Styles could be the next major celebrity relationship if Cyrus has her way.

During a recent appearance on the UK's Heart Radio, she was asked who she'd prefer to kiss out of Styles and Justin Bieber, and quickly opted for Styles.

"I think sharing a closet, sharing a life together, it just makes sense," she said.

Could we be standing on the precipice of a new, very famous celebrity relationship? Because it sounds like Miley Cyrus is very much interested in a romance with Harry Styles—and as far as the public are aware, they're both currently single. Can you imagine the caliber of their couples ensembles?!

For context: Cyrus recently appeared on the UK's Heart Radio, where she was quizzed by host Mark Wright on which celebrity she'd rather kiss. First up came Dua Lipa and Cardi B, and Cyrus opted for the latter. "Well, I've kind of already kissed Dua," she said. "Well, maybe Cardi. I like to do things that I've never done before, something new. I'd kiss Cardi."

Get in line @mileycyrus, you're not the only one who wants to snog @harry_styles!!! 😜 💋 pic.twitter.com/qnxPw1aaf4 — Heart (@thisisheart) December 26, 2020

Then, Wright asked Cyrus to choose between Justin Bieber and Harry Styles—and Cyrus had a whole vision for her exceptionally stylish future with the former One Direction star. "Harry, that's easy. Justin Bieber, I’ve known way too long and it’s like family. Harry Styles. He's looking really good," she said, winking. "Really good!"

"I'm into the fishnets. And we have very similar tastes," Cyrus continued. "I think sharing a closet, sharing a life together, it just makes sense."

Here's where the dream could become reality: Host Wright offered to set the prospective couple up. "If you want me to hitch you up I’m pretty good at it, and I know Harry so I could make it happen," he said. Though Cyrus kept it coy with her response: "Everyone is always playing Cupid for me these days!"



