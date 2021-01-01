Today's Top Stories
1
Losing My Father Amidst a Revolution
2
Say Au Revoir to 2020 and Shop Cute 2021 Planners
3
Pop Queens, Female Rage, & 'Promising Young Woman'
4
We Need to Talk About the Ending of 'Bridgerton'
5
See the Most Popular Royal Instagrams of 2020

Meghan Markle's New Year's Resolution the Year She Met Prince Harry Was to Set High Standards

By Kayleigh Roberts
  • In 2016, in a post on her now-defunct lifestyle blog The Tig, Meghan Markle shared her New Year's resolutions for the year.
    • "For this new year, the only thing I aim to do is to approach life playfully," she wrote in January 2016, according to The Sun. "To laugh and enjoy, to keep my standards high but my level of self-acceptance higher."
      • Just a few months later, in July 2016, Meghan was introduced to her now-husband, Prince Harry, who clearly met those high standards.

        Meghan Markle knows the power of setting goals for yourself and sticking to them. This includes setting New Year's resolutions to start the year off right, apparently.

        In 2016, the year she met her now-husband, Prince Harry, Meghan shared her New Year's resolution in an essay on her now-defunct lifestyle blog, The Tig. So, what resolution leads you to meet the love of your life and become actual royalty? It's all about not compromising on your personal standards—and remembering to love yourself no matter what.

        "For this new year, the only thing I aim to do is to approach life playfully," Meghan wrote in January 2016, according to The Sun. "To laugh and enjoy, to keep my standards high but my level of self-acceptance higher."

        Just a few months later, in July 2016, Meghan and Harry were set up on a blind date and the rest, as they say, is history. Clearly, a literal prince met Meghan's high standards for herself (as you'd assume he would).

        This wasn't the only time Meghan shared her New Year's resolutions with her fans. In 2014, according to 9Honey, Meghan shared a pair of much more relatable resolutions.

        "The swearing comes in lulls triggered by being overworked or feeling mighty cheeky after a couple drinks," she wrote at the time. "And when it comes to the biting of the nails—well, it still happens with a turbulent flight or a stressful day. It's unladylike. But then again, so is the swearing. Dammit."

        We'll consider these resolutions a roadmap for a successful life. Dammit.

        Related Stories
        Harry and Meghan Don't Regret Moving to California
        See the Most Popular Royal Instagrams of 2020
        This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        More From The Ultimate Guide to the Royal Family
        Harry and Meghan Don't Regret Moving to California
        Harry and Meghan Update Their Archewell Website
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        Prince Harry & Duchess Meghan's Letter for 2021
        Does Archie Harrison Have an American Accent?
        Kate Wore £94,000 Worth of New Clothing in 2020
        A Look at Royal Family Portraits Through the Years
        A Look Back at Princess Anne's Life in Photos
        Harry & Will Had a Dance-Off at the Royal Wedding
        Harry and Meghan Release Their First Podcast
        Diana Upset the Queen With This Fashion Choice