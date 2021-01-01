Meghan Markle's New Year's Resolution the Year She Met Prince Harry Was to Set High Standards

In 2016, in a post on her now-defunct lifestyle blog The Tig, Meghan Markle shared her New Year's resolutions for the year.

Meghan Markle knows the power of setting goals for yourself and sticking to them. This includes setting New Year's resolutions to start the year off right, apparently.

In 2016, the year she met her now-husband, Prince Harry, Meghan shared her New Year's resolution in an essay on her now-defunct lifestyle blog, The Tig. So, what resolution leads you to meet the love of your life and become actual royalty? It's all about not compromising on your personal standards—and remembering to love yourself no matter what.

"For this new year, the only thing I aim to do is to approach life playfully," Meghan wrote in January 2016, according to The Sun. "To laugh and enjoy, to keep my standards high but my level of self-acceptance higher."

Just a few months later, in July 2016, Meghan and Harry were set up on a blind date and the rest, as they say, is history. Clearly, a literal prince met Meghan's high standards for herself (as you'd assume he would).

This wasn't the only time Meghan shared her New Year's resolutions with her fans. In 2014, according to 9Honey, Meghan shared a pair of much more relatable resolutions.

"The swearing comes in lulls triggered by being overworked or feeling mighty cheeky after a couple drinks," she wrote at the time. "And when it comes to the biting of the nails—well, it still happens with a turbulent flight or a stressful day. It's unladylike. But then again, so is the swearing. Dammit."

We'll consider these resolutions a roadmap for a successful life. Dammit.

