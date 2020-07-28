Karlie Kloss showed some discreet support for Taylor Swift's new album, folklore, by liking several posts on Instagram.

Kloss was an integral member of Swift's famous friendship circle from 2013 onwards, but the internet became convinced the pair had fallen out after they began appearing together less and less.

Kloss has stressed, however, that she and Swift are "still really good friends."

Fret no more about the state of Taylor Swift and Karlie Kloss' friendship: It looks like all's good between the celebrity best friends, based on Kloss' recent Instagram activity. As E! reports, while the supermodel hasn't explicitly posted about Swift's new album, folklore, she has liked a series of posts about the release.

Kloss liked a post by fellow supermodel Martha Hunt, in which she wears a cardigan from Swift's new line of merch; Hunt captioned the post "peter losing wendy," lyrics from Swift's new single "cardigan." Kloss also liked designer Christian Siriano's post, featuring paintings of the ballgown he designed for Swift's "Wonderstruck" perfume commercials.

The internet began to panic about Swift and Kloss' friendship around 2017, when they began to post about each other less and less and rarely appeared in public together. Swift's "Look What You Made Me Do" video doused that fire with fuel: As Teen Vogue reports, she wore a t-shirt in the video covered in the names of her famous friends, with Kloss' name conspicuously absent. Swift, meanwhile, was conspicuously absent herself from Kloss' October 2018 wedding to Joshua Kushner (though she was touring in Australia at the time, as E! notes). There's also the slight issue that Kloss' manager is Scooter Braun—who's embroiled in a bitter conflict with Swift, a result of his acquisition of all her masters prior to 2019's Lover.

Kloss has, however, repeatedly shut down rumors of a rift. Speaking to the New York Times in March 2018, she said of the speculation, "Don’t believe everything you read," while she subsequently posted a photo with Swift from the Nashville stop of her Reputation tour. In her Vogue "73 Questions" video, released in October 2018, Kloss stressed, "Taylor and I are still really good friends."

Swift wrote an essay for Elle in March 2019, in which she reflected on the friendships of her early twenties—leading many to believe she was talking about Kloss. "Something about 'we’re in our young twenties!' hurls people together into groups that can feel like your chosen family. And maybe they will be for the rest of your life. Or maybe they’ll just be your comrades for an important phase, but not forever. It’s sad but sometimes when you grow, you outgrow relationships," Swift wrote.

Kloss, however, clarified matters during a subsequent appearance on Watch What Happens Live, as E! reports. "Taylor's incredible," she said. "And I feel really lucky to call her a friend. She's one of the hardest-working women and I loved her essay." Rest easy, Swift/Kloss stans—it sounds like all really is well between the two.



Emily Dixon Emily Dixon is a British journalist who’s contributed to CNN, Teen Vogue, Time, Glamour, The Guardian, Wonderland, The Big Roundtable, Bust, and more, on everything from mental health to fashion to political activism to feminist zine collectives.

