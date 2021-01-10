Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Reportedly Quit Social Media Over the Hate They Received from Trolls

According to a new report, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are "very unlikely" to ever return to social media.

The Sussexes have been on a break from social media since the official start of their royal exit last March.

A source close to the couple told the Times of London that they have no plans to return to having an online presence in light of the "hate" they received on social media in the past.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are done with social media—probably for good.

According to a new report from the Times of London, the Sussexes are "very unlikely" to ever return to social media platforms like Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook because of the barrage of "hate" they received during their time on the apps.

Not only do Harry and Meghan plan to personally boycott social media, but a source close to the couple said that they also have no plans to use social media to promote the work of their nonprofit Archewell Foundation.

The Sussexes have been off social media since the official start of their royal exit last spring. They initially suggested they would return to an online presence in their farewell message on the Sussex Royal Instagram. In their lengthy goodbye message to followers, the couple wrote:

"As we can all feel, the world at this moment seems extraordinarily fragile. Yet we are confident that every human being has the potential and opportunity to make a difference—as seen now across the globe, in our families, our communities and those on the front line—together we can lift each other up to realise the fullness of that promise.



What’s most important right now is the health and wellbeing of everyone across the globe and finding solutions for the many issues that have presented themselves as a result of this pandemic.



As we all find the part we are to play in this global shift and changing of habits, we are focusing this new chapter to understand how we can best contribute.



While you may not see us here, the work continues.



Thank you to this community - for the support, the inspiration and the shared commitment to the good in the world. We look forward to reconnecting with you soon. You’ve been great!



Until then, please take good care of yourselves, and of one another.



Harry and Meghan"

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Kayleigh Roberts Contributor Kayleigh Roberts is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, covering celebrity and entertainment news, from actual royals like Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle to Hollywood royalty, like Katie Holmes and Chrissy Teigen.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io