Today's Top Stories
1
A Decade Later, Gabby Giffords Still Has Hope
2
50+ Beauty Products That Will Change Your Life
3
18 Hours of Chaos and Uncertainty
4
The Brand-New Podcasts to Add to Your Queue
5
140,000 Jobs Were Lost In December—All Women's

The Cambridges Are Planning to Visit the Sussexes in Santa Barbara

By Emily Dixon

    Prince Harry and Prince William are reportedly working on resolving their feud, numerous royal sources have shared over the past week. And a major upcoming step towards rebuilding their relationship? William and Kate Middleton are planning a trip to visit Harry and Meghan Markle in their new Santa Barbara home, an insider told Us Weekly.

    According to the source, the brothers "are looking forward to spending time together in person the moment it's safe to travel," with their initial reunion likely to take place in the UK. "But at some point in 2021, the Cambridges will travel to Santa Barbara and see the Sussexes on their new home turf." Exciting!

    l r britains prince william, duke of cambridge, prince harry, duke of sussex, meghan, duchess of sussex and catherine, duchess of cambridge arrive at westminster abbey to attend a service to mark the centenary of the armistice in central london on november 11, 2018 photo by paul grover pool afp photo credit should read paul groverafp via getty images
    PAUL GROVERGetty Images

    That UK reunion may well take place in June, when the Sussexes are expected to head across the pond for the Queen's official birthday celebration, Trooping the Colour. The Sunday Times reported over the weekend that Meghan and Harry were planning on attending the event, which will mark their first public appearance in the UK since the Commonwealth Day service last March.

    Things are reportedly on the mend between William and Harry, royal expert Katie Nicholl told Entertainment Tonight. "The relationship is much better than it was. For a start, they are on talking terms, and not only on talking terms, they do speak relatively regularly. They were very much in touch over the holidays," Nicholl said. "But there is an ocean between them, there is a time difference and as Harry [has] said… they are two brothers on different paths."

    Related Stories
    Meghan and Harry Are Going Back to the UK
    Why Kate and William Aren't Moving Back to London
    This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    More From Celebrity
    J.Lo Proves That Less Is More in a Cut-Out Gown
    Chrissy Teigen Hilariously Trolled John Legend
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    Chrissy Teigen Fulfilled Her Lavender Hair Dreams
    Meghan and Harry Are Going Back to the UK
    SJP Confirms 'SATC' Revival Coming to HBOMax
    Diana's Ex Is Blasting Her Infamous BBC Interview
    Meghan Markle Can No Longer Be a U.K. Citizen
    Harry & Meghan Quit Social Media Because of Trolls
    Harry Has Been Thriving Since the Royal Exit, TYVM
    A Royal Staffer Stole from the Palace & Sold Items