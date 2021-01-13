Today's Top Stories
Megan Thee Stallion Predicted Her Success in Her "Love & Hip Hop" Audition Tape

By Emily Dixon
  • Megan Thee Stallion auditioned for Love & Hip Hop before she became a superstar, and the show just released her audition tape.
  • In the tape, Megan accurately predicts her future success.
  • "Megan Thee Stallion is just gonna become that household name," she says. "When you’re talking about those popping rappers, I’m going to definitely be in that conversation."

    I hate to break it to you, Hotties, but we came very close to getting an inside glimpse at Megan Thee Stallion's ascent to stardom, courtesy of reality show Love & Hip Hop. Before she became the superstar we know today, Meg auditioned for the show—and Love & Hip Hop just revealed her audition tape on Instagram. In the clip, the hot girl coach accurately predicts her future chart domination, and offers a sweet insight into the origins of her music career.

    "It’s Megan Thee Stallion, aka Young Tina Snow, aka the H-Town Hottie. And I’m from Houston, Texas, and I’m just the best female rapper that’s popping off right now," Meg says in her tape. "And on top of that, I’m a full-time college student, OK?"

    This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

    "My mom was a female rapper. One day I was 18, and I was like, 'Mom, I want to be a rapper, I can rap.' She was like, 'Uh, no you can't,' and I was like, 'Yes I can,'" Megan reflected. She went onto to make an extremely accurate prediction: "Megan Thee Stallion is just gonna become that household name," she said. "When you’re talking about those popping rappers, I’m going to definitely be in that conversation."

    Love & Hip Hop cast member and "WAP" video star Sukihana sums up the producers' error while reacting to Megan's tape. "That is everything. Y'all fumbled the bag. Y'all should have put her on the show," she says. "Look at her now—superstar."

    Meg also spoke about the influence of her late mom, Holly Thomas, AKA Holly-Wood, in her 2020 cover interview with Marie Claire. "I would see her fit in writing after work and before work," Megan said. "I’m used to seeing that work ethic." After losing her mother to a brain tumor in March 2019 and her great-grandmother in the same month, Megan channeled that same work ethic. "When the drama happened around the loss of her mom and great-grandma, we asked her if she wanted to cancel some days, and she said, 'My mom wouldn’t want that,'" 300 Entertainment A&R executive Selim Bouab said. "The day after the funeral, she went and did a radio show, and she hasn’t stopped working ever since."

