Gigi Hadid Shared the Inconvenient Moment She Found Out She Was Pregnant

By Emily Dixon
paris, france january 18 gigi hadid walks the runway during the jacquemus menswear fallwinter 2020 2021 show as part of paris fashion week on january 18, 2020 in paris, france photo by julien m hekimiangetty images
Julien M. HekimianGetty Images

    Fashion week sounds hectic and relentless at the best of times, so I can't imagine navigating the chaos while newly pregnant and acutely nauseous—but that, it turns out, is exactly what Gigi Hadid did. On Twitter Monday, Hadid revealed she discovered she was pregnant with her first child with boyfriend Zayn Malik at a less than convenient moment: the day before she walked in the Tom Ford Fall 2020 show.

    Hadid shared a series of photos on Instagram Monday from the Jacquemus Fall 2020 show, captioning the post, "My baby girl [peanut emoji] was in there." When a fan asked on Twitter if she knew she was pregnant at the time, she replied, "Yes, I found out the day before the Tom Ford show."

    This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

    "I was so nauseous backstage," Hadid added, "but I learned I could kinda control it if I continuously ate, so my mom would pack me snacks before each show."

    This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
    Hadid went on to share her pregnancy cravings (which will leave you extremely hungry): everything bagels loaded with extra cream cheese, triple chunk brownies, "sourdough toast & tomato olive oil salad w lots of salt and pepper," and "Z's ribs" with a side of fries. In a subsequent tweet, she added arugula salads to the list.

    This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

    "During fashion month in Europe it was hard to find bagels so I ate mostly bread & Dutch cheese," Hadid wrote, adding, "except for in London, Taylor gave me bagels." (Taylor Swift, perhaps?) The worst moment during fashion month? "Backstage at Burberry was the hardest day with the nausea, I remember," Hadid shared. Sounds unpleasant!

