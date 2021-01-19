- Gigi Hadid revealed she learned she was pregnant the day before walking in the Tom Ford Fall 2020 show last January.
- Hadid was "so nauseous backstage" during fashion month, she shared.
- The supermodel also shared her pregnancy cravings, which included everything bagels, ribs, brownies, and arugula salads.
Fashion week sounds hectic and relentless at the best of times, so I can't imagine navigating the chaos while newly pregnant and acutely nauseous—but that, it turns out, is exactly what Gigi Hadid did. On Twitter Monday, Hadid revealed she discovered she was pregnant with her first child with boyfriend Zayn Malik at a less than convenient moment: the day before she walked in the Tom Ford Fall 2020 show.
Hadid shared a series of photos on Instagram Monday from the Jacquemus Fall 2020 show, captioning the post, "My baby girl [peanut emoji] was in there." When a fan asked on Twitter if she knew she was pregnant at the time, she replied, "Yes, I found out the day before the Tom Ford show."
"I was so nauseous backstage," Hadid added, "but I learned I could kinda control it if I continuously ate, so my mom would pack me snacks before each show."
Hadid went on to share her pregnancy cravings (which will leave you extremely hungry): everything bagels loaded with extra cream cheese, triple chunk brownies, "sourdough toast & tomato olive oil salad w lots of salt and pepper," and "Z's ribs" with a side of fries. In a subsequent tweet, she added arugula salads to the list.
"During fashion month in Europe it was hard to find bagels so I ate mostly bread & Dutch cheese," Hadid wrote, adding, "except for in London, Taylor gave me bagels." (Taylor Swift, perhaps?) The worst moment during fashion month? "Backstage at Burberry was the hardest day with the nausea, I remember," Hadid shared. Sounds unpleasant!