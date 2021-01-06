Today's Top Stories
1
Twitter Reacts to the Georgia Election Results
2
You Can Never Have Too Many Pairs of Loafers
3
Harry Styles Is Maybe-Probably Dating Olivia Wilde
4
'The Bachelor' Is Back!
5
Allison Statter Is More than Kim Kardashian’s BFF

Gigi Hadid Holds Hands With Her Daughter in the Cutest Instagram Photo

By Emily Dixon

    Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are committed to preserving their daughter's anonymity: Hadid's shared adorable photos with her daughter and been photographed in public with her new arrival, and yet we still haven't glimpsed Baby Hadid-Malik or learned her name. When do you think we'll find out what she's called—when she turns 18? When she graduates college? When Taylor Swift writes a song about her in 2031?

    Anyway, Hadid kept her fans happy by sharing an extremely precious mom and daughter moment on Instagram Tuesday. The supermodel posted a snap of her little one grasping Hadid's pinkie finger, captioning it, "my girl!" While we didn't see the baby's face, we did learn that, unsurprisingly, she's very well dressed, with a glimpse of a very chic, very tiny cheetah print shirt. Cute!

    This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

    In other Hadid news: Last week, the supermodel shared a makeup-free selfie on her Instagram story, and I have been desperate to learn her skincare routine ever since. Hadid looked positively radiant in the close up snap, which you can see here. Please, Gigi! The brands! The products! Let us know!

    Earlier in the month, meanwhile, Hadid offered a little hair inspiration by debuting her latest look: curtain bangs, one of the most in-demand styles of the moment. She shared a snap on Instagram of her new 'do, featuring soft, feathered bangs falling across her face and right eye, with the rest of her hair tied up in a topknot. "fresh snow fresh cut," she captioned the photo:

    This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

    Related Stories
    Gigi Hadid Just Shared a Makeup-Free Selfie
    Gigi Hadid and Her Daughter Were Seen in Public
    This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    More From Celebrity
    Why Kate and William Aren't Moving Back to London
    Meghan Isn't Worried About Sister Samantha's Book
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    William Honored Diana With a Secret Charity Visit
    Kimye Reportedly "Imminently" Filing for Divorce
    Um, Why Is the Weeknd's Face Bloody and Bandaged?
    Here's J.Lo Living Her Best 2021 on the Beach
    50 Celebrities Channeling Disney Princesses
    40 Celebrity Sisters Who Look So Much Alike
    Iconic Party Photos From the Past
    A Look at Royal Family Portraits Through the Years