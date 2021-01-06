Gigi Hadid shared an adorable photo of her daughter holding her pinkie finger.

She captioned the Instagram post, "My girl!"

Hadid and Zayn Malik have yet to share the name of their little girl, nor have they revealed her face online or in public.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are committed to preserving their daughter's anonymity: Hadid's shared adorable photos with her daughter and been photographed in public with her new arrival, and yet we still haven't glimpsed Baby Hadid-Malik or learned her name. When do you think we'll find out what she's called—when she turns 18? When she graduates college? When Taylor Swift writes a song about her in 2031?

Anyway, Hadid kept her fans happy by sharing an extremely precious mom and daughter moment on Instagram Tuesday. The supermodel posted a snap of her little one grasping Hadid's pinkie finger, captioning it, "my girl!" While we didn't see the baby's face, we did learn that, unsurprisingly, she's very well dressed, with a glimpse of a very chic, very tiny cheetah print shirt. Cute!

In other Hadid news: Last week, the supermodel shared a makeup-free selfie on her Instagram story, and I have been desperate to learn her skincare routine ever since. Hadid looked positively radiant in the close up snap, which you can see here. Please, Gigi! The brands! The products! Let us know!

Earlier in the month, meanwhile, Hadid offered a little hair inspiration by debuting her latest look: curtain bangs, one of the most in-demand styles of the moment. She shared a snap on Instagram of her new 'do, featuring soft, feathered bangs falling across her face and right eye, with the rest of her hair tied up in a topknot. "fresh snow fresh cut," she captioned the photo:



