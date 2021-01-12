Gigi Hadid took a walk with her baby daughter in New York City over the weekend.

She wore a checked Mango coat for the outing, which is still in stock at $150.

Hadid accessorized with a Louis Vuitton bucket hat and Dear Frances boots.

Picture this: It is the fall of 2019, and you have just committed to a spending ban, because your wardrobe is overstuffed and your student debt is judging you. And then Gigi Hadid heads out in Milan in a pair of sensational black and white ankle boots that aren't Prada or Bottega but your dearly beloved Mango, a high street store you've been loyal to since high school. The boots are $130! You buy the boots! Your student debt is going nowhere fast!

I tell this story (which is obviously about me) to illustrate my immense personal growth, because Hadid was just photographed in a $150 Mango coat and I have not bought it yet, even though the coat in question is exceptionally nice. As Vogue reports, Hadid took a walk in New York City over the weekend, her baby daughter in a stroller, in a brown checked coat which, miraculously, is still in stock at time of writing (and if Hadid's version sells out, there's two other colorways to choose from). Shop below so I may live vicariously through you:

Hadid completed her outfit with ever-so-slightly less attainable items: She tucked her trousers into sold out corduroy boots by Dear Frances, and rewore a pair of oval DMY BY DMY sunglasses, which are also sold out. And she kept warm in her favorite hat of late: a suede and shearling monogrammed bucket hat from Louis Vuitton, which retails for $1110—and, surprise, is also sold out. But the coat is still in stock! And I'm begging you to cut up my credit card!

