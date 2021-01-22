Chrissy Teigen shared a sweet anecdote about Tom Hanks after the inauguration primetime special Celebrating America, which Hanks hosted.

Teigen listened to Hanks rehearse for the special—and revealed he was just as lovely as expected.

"listening to tom hanks rehearse on a hot mic makes you understand why he is such a respected and loved working icon in this industry," she wrote on Instagram.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend headed to Washington D.C. for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris' inauguration this week, with Legend performing at the primetime special Celebrating America, hosted by Tom Hanks, on Wednesday evening. Teigen documented rehearsals for the event on Instagram, and shared an extremely sweet anecdote about Hanks in the process.

Two Years of Marie Claire Magazine marieclaire.com $10.00 SHOP NOW

Teigen posted a photo of herself relaxing in the family's trailer ahead of the primetime special (wearing an exceptional pair of gray knee-high boots by Casadei which, alas, appear to be sold out everywhere). In the caption, she revealed she was listening to Hanks rehearse for his hosting gig—and unsurprisingly, he remained delightful as ever.

"listening to tom hanks rehearse on a hot mic makes you understand why he is such a respected and loved working icon in this industry," Teigen wrote. "I was waiting for just one 'fuck hurry up it’s fucking cold' but no. Nothing. Just kindness and professionalism. What a man. Anyhoo I also love my boots."

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

On Inauguration Day, Teigen reflected on her newfound sobriety in a moving post on Twitter. She posted a gorgeous photo of herself, Legend, and children Luna and Miles looking out over the Washington Monument, with Miles on his dad's shoulders and Luna holding her mom's hand.

Teigen captioned the photo with a candid message of gratitude. "ran our asses up the stairs for this shot. just incredible to be here. sober," she wrote. "I know that’s weird but it’s like...a different world for me. everything is new and better. very happy. the most happy bigly happy."

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

ran our asses up the stairs for this shot. just incredible to be here. sober. I know that’s weird but it’s like...a different world for me. everything is new and better. very happy. the most happy bigly happy pic.twitter.com/kdbp9A8ocE — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 20, 2021

Emily Dixon Emily Dixon is a British journalist who’s contributed to CNN, Teen Vogue, Time, Glamour, The Guardian, Wonderland, The Big Roundtable, Bust, and more, on everything from mental health to fashion to political activism to feminist zine collectives.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io