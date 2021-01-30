Kate Middleton Is "Shifting Her Focus" and Has a "Secret Plan" for New Initiatives, a Royal Insider Says

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, Kate Middleton is reportedly shifting the focus of her charitable work and developing new initiatives to "help silent victims" of COVID-19.

According to The Mirror, "Royal sources have confirmed the Duchess has begun shifting her focus to help charities operate in a post pandemic environment, while continuing to raise the issues homelessness, addiction and poor mental health of children and their families."

The Duchess of Cambridge will reportedly continue her Early Years initiative and other current projects, but with a focus on those impacted by the pandemic.

Kate Middleton is changing directions in a pretty big way, royal sources say.

According to a new report from the Daily Mail, Kate is "shifting focus" with a "secret plan" to "help silent victims" of the coronavirus pandemic with new initiatives.

The Mirror also reported on Kate's new direction, writing, "Royal sources have confirmed the Duchess has begun shifting her focus to help charities operate in a post pandemic environment, while continuing to raise the issues homelessness, addiction and poor mental health of children and their families."



Speaking to The Mirror, Peter Grigg, CEO of Home Start UK, a charity that helps support children of disadvantaged families, described how Kate's work is impacting families affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

"The early years have been historically woefully underfunded, but the attention on the Duchess’s focus has the capacity to make real change," Grigg said. "The pandemic has exposed huge inequalities in our society and Kate’s focus on the silent victims of the crisis will undoubtedly raise the prospects of the most vulnerable. Her support in the arena has never been more valuable and it will help focus the attention of politicians and the public that these issues are some of the most pressing of our time."

This isn't the first report suggesting the coronavirus pandemic will impact how the royals allocate their time and resources. In March of 2020, Vanity Fair royal correspondent Katie Nicholl wrote that, "the Cambridges plan to shift the focus of their work to supporting the nation as the country attempts to cope with the pandemic."

"At a time like this, the royal family is very important in providing stability and support to a worried nation," a royal source told Vanity Fair at the time. "The Cambridges are not in the vulnerable sector and they want to help. Their aides are going through the latest government advice but it’s fair to say the focus of their work will shift. Supporting the community and vulnerable people in society is more important right now."

Although the reports from last spring suggested the Cambridges' shift in focus would be temporary, it sounds like Kate is planning more long-term work on pandemic-related issues.

Kayleigh Roberts Contributor Kayleigh Roberts is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, covering celebrity and entertainment news, from actual royals like Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle to Hollywood royalty, like Katie Holmes and Chrissy Teigen.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io