Today's Top Stories
1
Why I Got the COVID Vaccine at 32 Weeks Pregnant
2
The Fight for Menstrual Equity Continues in 2021
3
The Army Is Loosening Its Beauty Restrictions
4
19 Memes That Perfectly Sum Up 'WandaVision'
5
Gold Medallion + Turtleneck = A Great Zoom Outfit

Kate Middleton Is "Shifting Her Focus" and Has a "Secret Plan" for New Initiatives, a Royal Insider Says

By Kayleigh Roberts
  • In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, Kate Middleton is reportedly shifting the focus of her charitable work and developing new initiatives to "help silent victims" of COVID-19.
    • According to The Mirror, "Royal sources have confirmed the Duchess has begun shifting her focus to help charities operate in a post pandemic environment, while continuing to raise the issues homelessness, addiction and poor mental health of children and their families."
      • The Duchess of Cambridge will reportedly continue her Early Years initiative and other current projects, but with a focus on those impacted by the pandemic.

        Kate Middleton is changing directions in a pretty big way, royal sources say.

        According to a new report from the Daily Mail, Kate is "shifting focus" with a "secret plan" to "help silent victims" of the coronavirus pandemic with new initiatives.

        The Mirror also reported on Kate's new direction, writing, "Royal sources have confirmed the Duchess has begun shifting her focus to help charities operate in a post pandemic environment, while continuing to raise the issues homelessness, addiction and poor mental health of children and their families."

        Speaking to The Mirror, Peter Grigg, CEO of Home Start UK, a charity that helps support children of disadvantaged families, described how Kate's work is impacting families affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

        "The early years have been historically woefully underfunded, but the attention on the Duchess’s focus has the capacity to make real change," Grigg said. "The pandemic has exposed huge inequalities in our society and Kate’s focus on the silent victims of the crisis will undoubtedly raise the prospects of the most vulnerable. Her support in the arena has never been more valuable and it will help focus the attention of politicians and the public that these issues are some of the most pressing of our time."

        Marie Claire Magazine
        marieclaire.com
        $10.00
        Two Years of Marie Claire Magazine
        This isn't the first report suggesting the coronavirus pandemic will impact how the royals allocate their time and resources. In March of 2020, Vanity Fair royal correspondent Katie Nicholl wrote that, "the Cambridges plan to shift the focus of their work to supporting the nation as the country attempts to cope with the pandemic."

        "At a time like this, the royal family is very important in providing stability and support to a worried nation," a royal source told Vanity Fair at the time. "The Cambridges are not in the vulnerable sector and they want to help. Their aides are going through the latest government advice but it’s fair to say the focus of their work will shift. Supporting the community and vulnerable people in society is more important right now."

        Although the reports from last spring suggested the Cambridges' shift in focus would be temporary, it sounds like Kate is planning more long-term work on pandemic-related issues.

        Related Stories
        Quarantine Has Been the Queen's Only Rest — Ever
        The 6 Most Expensive Royal Wedding Dresses
        This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        More From The Ultimate Guide to the Royal Family
        Kate Added a Picture of the Queen to Her Office
        Quarantine Has Been the Queen's Only Rest — Ever
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        The Meaning Behind Duchess Kate's Gold Necklace
        The 6 Most Expensive Royal Wedding Dresses
        Inside Kitty Spencer's Stunning £19 Million Home
        Meghan Was Hit With Thousands of Vile Comments
        Watch Meghan's Candid 2013 Larry King Interview
        Meghan Markle Made Prince Harry a Better Man
        See a Rare Portrait of Princess Diana's Mother
        Diana's Wedding Interview Footage Is Telling