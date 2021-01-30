The Queen Has Taken the "Only Slight Rest" of Her Life During Quarantine, According to a Royal Source

Since she's been in lockdown as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, Queen Elizabeth II has been enjoying what might just be the first real break she's taken in her nearly 70 years on the throne.

"It is possible this is the only slight rest she's ever had in her whole life," a source close to the Queen told People of the time she's been forced to take off during the pandemic. "She is well. She's in good fettle."

Because of the coronavirus pandemic lockdowns, the monarch has been forced to cut back on the busy schedule she'd maintained for decades, and royal sources say it's actually been a good thing.

"In her twilight years, I'm sure it is quite lovely not to have the pressure" of a packed scheduled, a source described as a royal insider told People.

Queen Elizabeth II isn't known for taking vacations or even short breaks and famously puts the monarchy and its needs ahead of her personal life (as anyone who has seen The Crown knows).

During lockdown, the Queen has been spending time with her husband, Prince Philip, at their residence in Windsor. It's marked a happy change of pace for the couple, who have spent a lot of time apart in the past few years. Following his retirement from public life in 2017, Philip has spent most of his time at Wood Farm near Sandringham even as the Queen continued to live and work in London for much of the year. In lockdown, People reports, the couple (who have been together for an impressive 73 years) have had dinner together every night.

Kayleigh Roberts Contributor Kayleigh Roberts is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, covering celebrity and entertainment news, from actual royals like Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle to Hollywood royalty, like Katie Holmes and Chrissy Teigen.

