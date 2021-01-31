In a new Instagram post on Saturday night, Chrissy Teigen revealed that she's dyed her hair pink.

In the post's caption, Chrissy gave shoutouts to the beauty team that helped her pull the new look together, including hairstylist Irinel de León, makeup artist Kristine Studden, and stylist Alana Van Deraa.

In a post of her own shared earlier on Saturday, León gave fans a look at Chrissy just before the hair transformation and revealed that the model's daughter, Luna Stephens, accompanied her for the appointment.

On Saturday night, the model took to Instagram to show off her new, pastel pink hair with a picture of herself posing in dark gray, high-waisted jeans, a black crop top, a long black coat, and strappy, white heels. Standing in front of a gray wall in her monochromatic ensemble, Chrissy's new colorful hair really pops (although, to be fair, the bright and beautiful shade would probably pop against any background and in any outfit).

On her own Instagram, de León shared a picture of Chrissy that appears to have been taken shortly before she sat down for her massive hair transformation.

In de León's pre-pink hair post, Chrissy is posed in front of the same grey background with her hair in a messy top knot. Although the picture was shared not too long before de León's own look at Chrissy's new hair and was taken in the same location, she's wearing a different outfit in the shot (a short white ensemble under an oversized gray blazer, paired with a pair of slouchy, mustard yellow boots).

The picture also reveals that Chrissy's daughter, Luna Stephens, accompanied her mom for the big appointment. Luna was, of course, looking adorable as always. The post's caption was, appropriately, "mommy and Luna 💛."

