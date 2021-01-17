Chrissy Teigen Just Took Up a New Hobby Because Her Therapist Recommended She Do Something for Herself

In a tweet on Saturday, Chrissy Teigen revealed that she's taking up horseback riding as a new hobby, at the suggestion of her therapist.

"My therapist says I need something that I do for just me, as I have absolutely nothing currently lol," she explained in her tweet. "Today begins my journey into the horse world. I hope this dude likes me. [H]e’s so handsome and appears lazy, I love."

On Instagram Sunday, the model shared a picture of herself in her riding clothes after her first ride—and of her daughter, Luna, wearing her first pair of jeans (which caused "an epic jean meltdown," apparently).

In a later tweet, replying to a fan, Chrissy revealed that the horse (which she does not own) is named Cosmo—and that she hopes he was named after the Seinfeld character Cosmo Kramer.

Chrissy went on to share several more tweets documenting the process of getting ready for her first lesson, which was difficult in the clothing department, apparently.

Specifically, Chrissy revealed the struggles she had breaking in her boots.

"Holy sh*t," she wrote, along with a video of her skintight riding boots. "Horse people: the boots! I always thought breaking in boots meant the foot part but does it mean the calf part because I’m dying over here."

Chrissy wasn't the only member of the Teigen-Legend household who had clothing struggles this weekend though. On Sunday, she shared a picture of herself and her daughter Luna, in which Luna is wearing her very first pair of jeans. Chrissy lovingly called Luna out on the drama of the milestone.

"First ride AND first jeans for Luna," she captioned the picture. "She had an epic jean meltdown, really beautiful acting 10/10."

Congratulations to Chrissy and Luna on their new journeys—in horseback riding and jean-wearing, respectively.

