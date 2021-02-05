Megan Thee Stallion looked flawless in a lavender bob while appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Thursday.

She matched her hair to her outfit, wearing a lavender mesh dress.

Meg helped surprise frontline nurse Jamelmenique Hoy on the show.

As you're no doubt aware, Megan Thee Stallion stuns in every hairstyle—and her latest look is no exception. Appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to surprise Houston frontline nurse Jamelmenique Hoy, Megan wore a curly lavender bob to match her mesh lavender dress. Unsurprisingly, she looked flawless. Observe:

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

In fact, Meg's been exploring all the shades of purple hair this February. In a photoshoot celebrating the start of her birthday month and Black History Month, she wore a deep purple, double bow hairstyle as she popped out of a birthday cake (see the shoot here). And in a second shoot, she wore another curly bob in a richer lilac hue, celebrating her Aquarius attributes in her Instagram caption.

Marie Claire Two Years of Marie Claire Magazine marieclaire.com $15.00 SHOP NOW

On The Ellen DeGeneres Show Thursday, Megan surprised frontline nurse Jamelmenique Hoy, her husband Michael, and sons Michael Jr., Malachi, Messiah, Mason, and Micah. "You have a beautiful family!" Megan told Jamelmenique via video call, as Billboard reports. "What you're doing, you're super inspiring. "

"I thought that I wanted to be a nurse at one point in time, but that is really hard and I feel like we just need to give you all the praise, because girl, you are putting on for us, just Black women in general," Meg continued. "Just thank you so much for everything that you're doing." And Megan and DeGeneres had a further surprise for Jamelmenique, who said she was "honored": a $50,000 gift from Shutterfly to pay off her student loans.

Megan also revealed she's on the dean's list and honor roll at Texas Southern University, where she's studying health administration. "I just watched my grandmother take care of my great-grandmother and it really inspired me to have my own assisted living facility," she shared.

Emily Dixon Emily Dixon is a British journalist who’s contributed to CNN, Teen Vogue, Time, Glamour, The Guardian, Wonderland, The Big Roundtable, Bust, and more, on everything from mental health to fashion to political activism to feminist zine collectives.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io