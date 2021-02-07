Katie Thurston Will Be the Next 'Bachelorette' According to Reality Steve

If new spoilers are to be believed, Bachelor Nation officially has its next Bachelorette: Katie Thurston, from Matt James' season (which, yes, is still going).

Katie has been a fan favorite since she made a memorable first impression on night one, bringing a sparkling dildo with her as a statement about sex positivity. More recently, Katie made waves in the house by sticking up for the newest women added to the mix, both to her fellow contestants and to Matt, who she encouraged to address the bullying.

The spoiler comes courtesy of Bachelor Nation guru Reality Steve, who tweeted that Katie was announced as the new Bachelorette on Thursday night at the taping of the Women Tell All special for Matt's season. Obviously, this spoiler (if true) also means that Katie is not the recipient of Matt's final rose.

"It wasn’t some agenda that I had coming on to the show. It’s just who I am and who I’ve been this whole time. It wasn’t until after the fact that I realized how big of a deal it was — which excites me because I do believe it’s 2021 and women should be comfortable talking about their sexuality," Katie explained during an interview on the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast (hosted by former Bachelorettes Rachel Lindsay and Becca Kufrin ). "I appreciate being comfortable being able to talk about it. Hopefully that means other women will soon start to open up a little bit because being sex-positive is important in a relationship, [the relationship you have with] yourself, in your self-care, and so many different things, especially in this [ongoing COVID-19] pandemic."

As for what we can expect from Katie as the Bachelorette, her official Bachelor bio offers the following ~insights~:

"Katie knows exactly what she wants in a man and is done wasting her time on boys who won't live up to her expectations. She is a witty storyteller who says when she finds someone worth committing to, she is the most loving and committed partner anyone could ask for. Katie is daring and adventurous. While Katie is serious about finding her person, she needs a man who can laugh along with her but is okay with him laughing at her too when the moment calls for it. Katie is looking for a mature man who has ambitions to succeed in everything he does, both personally and professionally. Her dream man will be passionate about building a long-term life with her and will treat Katie as his equal in the relationship. Nothing turns her off more than someone who sits around playing video games all day or a man who tries to kiss her at the inopportune moment … it's all about creating the right vibe with Katie! Will Matt be able to live up to Katie's standards?"

Fingers crossed that this intel is correct because Katie seems like she'll make a pretty amazing Bachelorette, TBH.

