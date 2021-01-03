Becca Kufrin Wrote About Trying Put the Pieces of Her Heart Back Together After Split from Garrett Yrigoyen

In a lengthy Instagram post, former Bachelorette star Becca Kufrin reflected on the challenges she faced in 2020, including her split from Garrett Yrigoyen.

"Thank you for breaking my heart & allowing me to put the pieces back together in the most weird, but customized way," she wrote.

Kufrin and Yrigoyen were together for more than two years before going their separate ways.

Becca Kufrin is opening up about her healing process following her split from Garrett Yrigoyen earlier this year.

Kufrin took to Instagram on New Year's Day to share a lengthy post reflecting on the personal struggles—and triumphs—she faced in 2020, including her process of putting the pieces of her heart back together after having it broken. She wrote that 2020 "changed the trajectory" of her life and pushed her almost to her breaking point.

Read her lengthy reflection in full below:

"2020. Man, you gave me a run for my money. You have challenged me in ways I never thought possible. You changed the trajectory of my life, you took several people I loved away, & you pushed me to the point where I almost broke. But I didn’t. And after all the hell that’s taken place within 365 days, all I have to say is thank you. Thank you for the hardships. Thank you for opening my eyes to so much more around me. Thank you for having me find a certain strength that I never knew I had hidden deep within me. Thank you for making me uncomfortable. Thank you for forcing tough conversations. Thank you for teaching the world to wash its damn hands. Thank you for making our country really stop & listen to our hurting brothers & sisters. Thank you for turning me into a “yes” man. Thank you for breaking my heart & allowing me to put the pieces back together in the most weird, but customized way. Thank you for being a cocoon that is slowly morphing into a butterfly. You rocked me, but ya couldn’t fully knock me. And even through all of the sorrow, pain, & uncertainty, it’s been the most memorable & important year that I’ve experienced in my 30 years. And I don’t think I’d change any part of it (besides you taking RBG — eff you for that one). You showed me what & who is important in this life. You taught me to not settle. You taught me more compassion. You taught me how to push through adversity. You taught me that there is so much more than the bubble I’ve always lived in. You taught me to embrace the zooms (business on top, party on the bottom). You taught me to find my voice & not give a damn about speaking out about what I support. You taught me to listen. You taught me to not take breaths for granted. You taught me that there’s still a lot of work to be done everywhere in this country & to help more & never stop. You taught me that it’s okay to not do & say everything perfectly, but to have the courage to learn & grow from my mistakes, ignorance and privilege. 2020, it’s been a love/hate relationship & I’m grateful for all you’ve shown me, but now it’s time we go our separate ways. I’ll never forget our time together, but it’s not me, it’s you. Bye. 2021 LFG👊🏼"

Kufrin confirmed the split in September 2020, during an episode of the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast, which she cohosts with fellow former Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay. The confirmation came after months of speculation from fans that Kufrin and Yrigoyen had broken up.

"After many conversations, we came to this decision. It wasn’t something that we just arrived at one night," she explained. "It wasn’t based solely off of one Instagram post or somebody else’s opinions or comments. There’s much more to it. To any relationship, there’s a lot of layers, and it’s not for me to divulge details. It’s no one’s business other than what I’m telling you right now...Just because we’ve arrived at this decision now doesn’t take away all of the years and the countless memories that we’ve made together. I will always look back at this time in my life with so much gratitude and love."

