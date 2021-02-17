Today's Top Stories
Emma Stone is Terrifying as Cruella de Vil in the First Trailer for 'Cruella'

By Emily Dixon
  • Emma Stone is Cruella De Vil in the first trailer for Disney's Cruella, which dropped Wednesday.
  • "From the very beginning, I realized I saw the world differently than everyone else. That didn't sit well with some people. But I wasn't for everyone," Stone's DeVil says in the trailer. "The thing is, I was born different, I was born bad, and a little bit mad."
  • The movie will hit cinemas on May 28, 2021.

    On Tuesday, Disney finally released the first poster for Cruella, starring Emma Stone as the titular Cruella De Vil, the fur coat-craving villain from the 1961 animation One Hundred and One Dalmatians and the 1996 live action adaptation 101 Dalmations. And on Wednesday, the first trailer dropped, giving us our first proper taste of Stone's De Vil.

    "From the very beginning, I realized I saw the world differently than everyone else," Stone's De Vil opens the trailer. "That didn't sit well with some people. But I wasn't for everyone." In the teaser's most dramatic scene, Stone makes quite an entrance at a grand masked ball (much to the displeasure of some dalmatians in attendance), setting her white cape ablaze to reveal a blood red dress underneath.

    "The thing is, I was born different, I was born bad, and a little bit mad," Stone's De Vil says. Watch the whole thing below:

    This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

    Stone spoke about shooting Cruella in a 2019 interview with Entertainment Tonight, at the premiere for Zombieland: Double Tap. "It's pretty trippy. It's wild," she said, adding that she regularly found herself thinking, "This is bananas," while on set.

    Reflecting on her live-action Cruella predecessor, Glenn Close, in the 1996 movie 101 Dalmatians, Stone said, "I think she's obviously the GOAT," adding, "but I also have just loved the cartoon for a really long time." She explained that Cruella 2021 is a prequel of sorts to Close's take on the character. "This comes before [Close's] story," Stone said. "This leads to her to where she becomes true greatness."

