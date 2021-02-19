Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have officially confirmed to the Queen that they won't return as senior working royals.

The Sussexes have lost their royal patronages and honorary titles, Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

The loss is likely to come as a disappointment to Prince Harry, who had hoped to win back his military titles.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have officially confirmed to the Queen that they will not return to their former roles as working royals, resulting in the loss of their royal patronages and honorary titles. Daily Mail royal editor Rebecca English tweeted a statement from Buckingham Palace Thursday, beginning, "Following conversations with The Duke, The Queen has written confirming that in stepping away from the work of The Royal Family it is not possible to continue with the responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service."

"The honorary military appointments and Royal patronages held by The Duke and Duchess will therefore be returned to Her Majesty, before being redistributed among working members of The Royal Family," the statement continued. "While all are saddened by their decision, The Duke and Duchess remain much loved members of the family."

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Following conversations with The Duke, The Queen has written confirming that in stepping away from the work of The Royal Family it is not possible to continue with the responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service. — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) February 19, 2021

Marie Claire One Year of Marie Claire Magazine marieclaire.com $15.00 SHOP NOW

Meghan and Harry negotiated the terms of their departure as senior royals in a meeting with the royal family in January 2020 and officially stepped down in March, agreeing to review the terms of their exit the following year.

While Harry lost his honorary military titles—Captain General of the Royal Marines, Honorary Air Commandant of RAF Honington, and Commodore-in-Chief, Small Ships and Diving, Royal Naval Command—it was reported that he hoped to win them back in his 2021 negotiations with the royals. "His military work is one of the most important things to him," a friend told the Telegraph earlier this month. "Of course he wants to keep them."

The royal family's decision to rescind all of the Sussexes' honorary military titles and royal patronages, therefore, is likely to come as a disappointment to the couple. While they have yet to comment on this latest development, they're due to break their silence on their royal departure in an interview with Oprah Winfrey, set to air March 7 on CBS.



Emily Dixon Emily Dixon is a British journalist who’s contributed to CNN, Teen Vogue, Time, Glamour, The Guardian, Wonderland, The Big Roundtable, Bust, and more, on everything from mental health to fashion to political activism to feminist zine collectives.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io