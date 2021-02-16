Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will be interviewed by Oprah Winfrey in a CBS primetime special.

Winfrey will speak to Meghan and Harry about royal life, moving to the U.S., parenthood, and more, CBS said in a statement.

Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special will air on Sunday, March 7.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have yet to speak publicly about their decision to step down as senior royals and their new lives since moving to the U.S.—but that's about to change, thanks to close friend of the couple Oprah Winfrey. As People reports, CBS announced that Winfrey will have an "intimate conversation" with the Sussexes for Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special, a 90-minute show which will air on Sunday, March 7. The reveal came the day after Meghan and Harry announced that they're expecting another child, a younger sibling to Archie Harrison.

Winfrey, Meghan, and Harry are going to get personal, CBS revealed. In a statement, the network said, "Winfrey will speak with Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, in a wide-ranging interview, covering everything from stepping into life as a royal, marriage, motherhood, philanthropic work to how she is handling life under intense public pressure. Later, the two are joined by Prince Harry as they speak about their move to the United States and their future hopes and dreams for their expanding family."

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Marie Claire Two Years of Marie Claire Magazine marieclaire.com $15.00 SHOP NOW

Winfrey's a perfect choice for the interview, as a longterm friend and new neighbor of Meghan and Harry. She attended their wedding in 2018, and lives in their new neighborhood of Montecito, California. Winfrey's also working on an Apple TV+ documentary series on mental health with Prince Harry, now scheduled to drop in 2021 after the COVID-19 pandemic and the Sussexes' royal departure postponed production.

Last year, Winfrey celebrated the Duchess of Sussex's first private investment in Santa Barbara wellness brand Clevr Blends, sharing a gift basket from the instant oat milk latte creators on Instagram. "On the first day of Christmas my neighbor 'M' sent to me...a basket of deliciousness!" Winfrey captioned the video, adding, "Yes that M."

Again: who's better suited to interview the Sussexes than Oprah?

Emily Dixon Emily Dixon is a British journalist who’s contributed to CNN, Teen Vogue, Time, Glamour, The Guardian, Wonderland, The Big Roundtable, Bust, and more, on everything from mental health to fashion to political activism to feminist zine collectives.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io