Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Will Break Their Silence in a Tell-All Interview with Oprah Winfrey

By Emily Dixon

    The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have yet to speak publicly about their decision to step down as senior royals and their new lives since moving to the U.S.—but that's about to change, thanks to close friend of the couple Oprah Winfrey. As People reports, CBS announced that Winfrey will have an "intimate conversation" with the Sussexes for Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special, a 90-minute show which will air on Sunday, March 7. The reveal came the day after Meghan and Harry announced that they're expecting another child, a younger sibling to Archie Harrison.

    Winfrey, Meghan, and Harry are going to get personal, CBS revealed. In a statement, the network said, "Winfrey will speak with Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, in a wide-ranging interview, covering everything from stepping into life as a royal, marriage, motherhood, philanthropic work to how she is handling life under intense public pressure. Later, the two are joined by Prince Harry as they speak about their move to the United States and their future hopes and dreams for their expanding family."

    Winfrey's a perfect choice for the interview, as a longterm friend and new neighbor of Meghan and Harry. She attended their wedding in 2018, and lives in their new neighborhood of Montecito, California. Winfrey's also working on an Apple TV+ documentary series on mental health with Prince Harry, now scheduled to drop in 2021 after the COVID-19 pandemic and the Sussexes' royal departure postponed production.

    Last year, Winfrey celebrated the Duchess of Sussex's first private investment in Santa Barbara wellness brand Clevr Blends, sharing a gift basket from the instant oat milk latte creators on Instagram. "On the first day of Christmas my neighbor 'M' sent to me...a basket of deliciousness!" Winfrey captioned the video, adding, "Yes that M."

    Again: who's better suited to interview the Sussexes than Oprah?

