Oprah Winfrey will interview Meghan Markle and Prince Harry for a March 7 CBS primetime special, the network announced Monday.

Winfrey's best friend, Gayle King, said "nothing is off limits" for the interview.

Royal expert Katie Nicholl said she expects the Sussexes to share "their side of the story" regarding their departure as senior royals.

Sussex fans, it's time to get very excited about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's upcoming interview with Oprah Winfrey, because it's looking like the couple will finally have the opportunity to speak candidly about their departure as senior members of the royal family. First, Gayle King, Winfrey's best friend, confirmed Winfrey has permission to ask the Sussexes about anything she wants; then, royal expert Katie Nicholl said she expects the royals to share "their side of the story" in the interview.

CBS announced Monday that Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special would air on Sunday, March 7. In a statement, the network said, "Winfrey will speak with Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, in a wide-ranging interview, covering everything from stepping into life as a royal, marriage, motherhood, philanthropic work to how she is handling life under intense public pressure. Later, the two are joined by Prince Harry as they speak about their move to the United States and their future hopes and dreams for their expanding family."

Speaking on CBS This Morning Tuesday, King shared some inside details about Winfrey's preparation for the interview. "I know she's been working on the questions all weekend long," King said, as Entertainment Tonight reports. "I'm told nothing is off limits, nothing is off limits. She can ask anything she wants."

Royal expert Katie Nicholl, meanwhile, said the Sussexes are ready to get personal. "We're told this is going to be a wide-ranging interview and that nothing is off limits," Nicholl told Entertainment Tonight. "We're told Meghan will discuss motherhood, her philanthropy work, what it was like marrying into the royal family and inevitably, they're going to be talking about what it was like to leave the royal family. I'm sure we're going to see her discuss in some detail at least her relationship with her father."

"Of course, the couple will talk about what they're going to do next, and I think there's very much a desire to talk about the future, but also to reflect on some of the past and let's not forget, this is really the first opportunity the couple have had to put their side of the story across," Nicholl said. "Their side of the story has been put forth by many other voices, but not theirs—this, I’m told, is their moment to tell the truth in their own words."

Nicholl noted that the Sussexes have no desire to cause any royal drama, as they've stressed throughout their departure as senior royals. "I'm told the intention is not to hurt or upset anyone in the royal family," she explained. "They want to be respectful, particularly to the queen."

